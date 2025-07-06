Texas Longhorns' Bijan Robinson Tops Fantasy RB Ranking
It was always just a matter of time until former Texas Longhorns and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson became an NFL superstar.
Robinson, 23, put up incredible numbers at Texas, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final collegiate season back in 2022. The Falcons then selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had a solid rookie season, rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 487 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.
In 2024, though, Robinson showed how special he can truly be. He rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking in the top five league-wide in both categories. He may not have been quite as much of a receiving threat out of the backfield, as he had 431 yards and only one touchdown, but it hardly mattered when he was gouging opponents on the ground so effortlessly.
Now, Robinson seems poised to make the jump to superstardom in 2025.
Bijan Robinson Ranked as No. 1 Running Back in Fantasy Football
According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson is now the best running back in fantasy football two months ahead of the 2025 season.
"Bijan Robinson was a rare top-10 NFL draft pick at running back, leading to hefty expectations," PFF's Nathan Jahnke wrote. "He began meeting those expectations over the second half of 2024, consistently playing over 70% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and running at least 17 times in all but one game. This led to 22.4 fantasy points per game over the last nine weeks. He didn’t see as many 15-plus-yard carries as other great running backs, even though he’s got the talent and speed to have those runs.
"It’s possible some positive regression could greatly help his fantasy production this season. He lost Drew Dalman at center and still has an elite backup in Tyler Allgeier, so there is also some room to lose fantasy value."
Robinson is a special talent, and the Falcons will lean on him heavily as Michael Penix Jr. adjusts to being a full-time starter. That's not to say that a 2,000-yard season is on the way, but Robinson could put up some major numbers in 2025.
Robinson isn't the only former Longhorn to make the list. Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears comes in at No. 42, while Jaydon Blue of the Dallas Cowboys is at No. 45.