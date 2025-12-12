Fab's Five Big-Name Fantasy Football Players Who Could Be Busts in Week 15
Big name fantasy football players are difficult to sit, but sometimes the matchups are bad enough that it warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five players who fit the bill going into this week, their current fantasy rank at their position based on points, and a few players who would be better starts for managers.
Week 15 Fantasy Bust Candidates
Patrick Mahomes vs. Texans (QB2): Mahomes was on this list last week, and he scored an awful 6.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Texans. He should improve on that total this week, but a matchup against the Chargers isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to quarterbacks in the last eight weeks, and no signal-caller has beaten them for more than 15 fantasy points in a game dating back to Week 7.
Kyren Williams vs. Lions (RB9): Williams is typically a reliable fantasy running back, as he has averaged more than 15 points per game this season. I could see him missing that mark this week though, as he faces a Lions defense that’s allowed the second-fewest points to backs since Week 8. What’s more, no defense has given up fewer points to the position on the road this season. I’d temper expectations this weekend.
Breece Hall vs. Jaguars (RB16): The Jets offense is an absolute mess, as the team had to play rookie Brady Cook at quarterback last week after Tyrod Taylor went down. That was part of the reason Hall was held to 4.3 fantasy points. And while you probably can’t sit him, I’d temper expectations against the Jaguars. Over the last eight weeks, only the Lions have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Michael Pittman Jr. at Seahawks (WR9): Pittman Jr. can be tough to sit, but he lost his starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and this week’s matchup against the Seahawks is anything but favorable. No defense in the league has surrendered fewer fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers in the last eight weeks, and catching passes from a backup signal-caller makes Pittman Jr. far less than a sure bet to produce.
Zay Flowers at Bengals (WR20): Flowers, listed as a start ’em last week, scored 20.6 fantasy points in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was his first game with more than 12.1 points since Week 8, however, and a matchup against the Bengals isn’t favorable. Their defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown to a receiver who started a route outside in the last eight weeks! Also, Flowers scored 0.60 points against them in Week 13.