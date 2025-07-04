Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Way-Too-Early Preview: What the Stats Say
The Texas Longhorns, who will be fresh off a bye week, could be 4-0 as they walk into their week five matchup against the Florida Gators. Having just played three straight home games, all against non-power five opponents, the Longhorns should still have a good chunk of their playbook that has not been shown yet.
Having started their season against defending champion Ohio State, the Longhorns, barring any major upsets, should have been able to cruise into the beginning of SEC play. Like most conference matchups Steve Sarkisian's team will face this upcoming season, this one isn't going to be a cakewalk.
Going into Gainesville is tough, and the Florida Gators will have a lethal offense that can keep up with anybody in the country should the game turn into a fireworks show.
While it's too far ahead to know what the opening line will be or what the stats will show the week of, what do the stats tell fans about the game right now?
Exploit The Defense and Finish Drives
When looking at the keys to victory in this matchup, the strength of Billy Napier's defense resides in its front seven. Their secondary, which, according to PFF, had no one ranked above the 100s, will be returning next season. While experience will improve them, don't anticipate the jump to be too high.
Last season, Florida ranked no better than 60th in any yards per game category on defense. They allowed 358 total yards, which was ranked 70th in the country and 13th in the SEC. Of those yards allowed, 149.6 were rushing yards, and 208.4 were through the air.
The numbers show that the Florida defense can be beaten, and pair that with what many believe should be a high-powered, fast-paced offense, and it could mean a lot more time on the field for the defense.
Napier's squad has been successful on defense by limiting the points per game. They allowed 23.1 in 2024, which ranked 42nd in FBS and 12th in the SEC. This means opposing offenses can drive the field but cannot finish their drives, which results in points.
The Longhorns ranked 15th in the country last season in passing yards per game (264.9) and 29th in points per game (33). While the offense will experience some turnovers, Arch Manning will be able to provide value with his legs, which should keep Florida on its heels all game.
Steve Sarkisian's team is expected to be one of the high-powered offenses around the country, and exploiting a weak secondary should give the Longhorns the edge when they travel to Gainesville on October 4th.