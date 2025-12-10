Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 15
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings Week 15
1. Christian McCaffrey vs. Titans
2. Jonathan Taylor at Seahawks
3. De’Von Achane at Steelers
4. Jahmyr Gibbs at Rams
5. Bijan Robinson at Buccaneers (Thurs.)
6. James Cook at Patriots
7. Chase Brown vs. Ravens
8. Josh Jacobs at Broncos
9. Bucky Irving vs. Falcons (Thurs.)
10. Saquon Barkley vs. Raiders
Complete Week 15 running back rankings
Week 15 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Travis Etienne Jr. at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne Jr. rebounded from his 5-point stinker in Week 13, posting 21.2 points in a win over the Colts. He has now scored 19-plus points in three of his last five games, and he’s pushed his points-per-game average to 14.6 for the season. He’s a must start this week against the Jets, who have allowed 16-plus points to running backs 10 times, including six with more than 22 points.
Start ‘Em
Rico Dowdle at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I know this could be either Dowdle or Chuba Hubbard, as the Panthers appear to have gone back to a committee. Still, Dowdle should be used as a flex starter in what is a plus matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed running backs to beat them for 14-plus points 10 times this season, including seven instances that have happened over the last eight weeks.
TreVeyon Henderson vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Much like the situation in Carolina, this could be Henderson or Rhamondre Stevenson (I still don’t get why New England is using the latter), but both players have flex appeal against the Bills. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed 10 total touchdowns and an average of nearly 24 points per game to enemy backs. In a huge AFC East tilt, I’d flex Henderson.
D’Andre Swift vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift scored a very “mid” 11.2 fantasy points last week, but I do like him in a plus matchup against the Browns. Last week, this defense allowed Tony Pollard to score two touchdowns and nearly 30 fantasy points. Over the last four weeks, Cleveland has given up the fifth-most points to backs. In fact, five different backs have scored 17-plus points against Cleveland since Week 10.
Devin Neal vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ’em or streamer last week, Neal looked good with a touchdown and 15.4 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. Assuming Alvin Kamara is out of action again, I’d stick with the rookie in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to backs since Week 7, and nine have had 14-plus points against them this year.
More Starts
- Bucky Irving vs. Falcons (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Woody Marks vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Breece Hall vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets offense is an absolute mess, as the team had to play rookie Brady Cook at quarterback after Tyrod Taylor went down. That was part of the reason Hall was held to 4.3 fantasy points. And while you probably can’t sit him, I’d temper expectations against the Jaguars. Over the last eight weeks, only the Lions have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing runners.
Sit ‘Em
David Montgomery at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has scored 12-plus points in two straight games, but I’d still beware using him as more than a flex starter against the Rams. Their defense has allowed just two backs to beat them for more than 14.6 points at Sofi Stadium, and one of them was Christian McCaffrey. Montgomery also isn’t seeing enough touches to help managers if he doesn’t find the end zone.
Kenneth Walker III vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Walker III continues to lose work to Zach Charbonnet, especially in the red zone, which has put up a huge cap on his ceiling. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 12 fantasy points in nine of his 13 games. So, while the matchup against the Colts isn’t terrible on paper, the matchups haven’t really been a reason to start Walker III … he’s just not getting the job done in 2025.
Jaylen Warren vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Warren has been steady in the stat sheets, scoring 12-plus fantasy points in three straight games. He does lose some work to Kenneth Gainwell, however, and this week’s matchup against Miami is a tough one on paper. In fact, their defense has allowed no more than 13.1 fantasy points to a runner since Week 8! That includes Bijan Robinson (5.8 points).
Aaron Jones Sr. at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jones Sr. got the start last week, but he shared the workload with Jordan Mason and lost five-red zone looks. I’d beware the vet this week too, as he faces a Cowboys defense that has held Saquon Barkley and Ashton Jeanty to modest numbers in two of their last three games. At best, Jones Sr. will be a risk-reward flex starter in a Sunday night contest at the Jerry Dome.
More Sits
- Isiah Pacheco vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tony Pollard at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Blake Corum vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)