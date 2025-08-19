Texas Longhorns LB Colin Simmons Lands NIL Deal With Beats by Dre
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons is a part of a talented group of players in this year's edition of the Beats by Dre "Beats Elite" class.
Beats announced Tuesday that Simmons is one of nine players featured in the third edition of the campaign and is just one of two defensive players on the list.
Former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook II, now with the Syracuse Orange, was featured in the campaign last season.
Colin Simmons Joins Eight Other Players in "Beats Elite" Class
Here is the full list of athletles in the 2025 "Beats Elite" class:
- Ryan Williams - Alabama, WR
- Caleb Downs - Ohio State, S
- Bryce Underwood - Michigan, QB
- Nate Frazier - Georgia, RB
- Colin Simmons - Texas, LB
- Dante Moore - Oregon, QB
- DJ Lagway - Florida, QB
- John Mateer - Oklahoma, QB
- LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina, QB
"Throughout the year, Beats Elite athletes will be featured in national marketing campaigns and will receive custom Beats headphones featuring their universities’ iconic marks," Beats said in a release. "This unique integration of school branding into product design is made possible through a continued collaboration with Learfield, marking the second year of the award-winning partnership."
Simmons was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year last season and enters 2025 as one of the best players in college football. The NIL deals will only continue to flood in as he prepares for his second season at the collegiate level.
As a freshman, Simmons led Texas with nine sacks while posting 48 total tackles (31 solo), three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
Simmons recently spoke with the local media about how he has looked to improve this offseason.
"I really paid attention to the little things this off season and fall camp," Simmons said. "I really been paying attention to my eyes and my IQ of the game and just getting better at everything, everything that's a part of my game."
Simmons said he feels "way more comfortable" headed into the season, something that should strike fear into opposing offensive linemen considering what he was able to do last season.
"I feel way more, way more comfortable than I was my freshman year, especially with knowing the playbook and just flying around out there having fun," Simmons said. "And that's the really the main thing. It's like a job to do. Just go out there and have fun and do what I'm supposed to."
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT.