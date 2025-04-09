Texas Longhorns Cornerback Would Be 'Dream' Get For Baltimore Ravens
With just over two weeks left until the 2025 NFL draft, NFL teams are starting to narrow down who their first-round picks will be this year at Lambeau Field. The Baltimore Ravens are slated to pick 27th in this year's draft, and with no immediate needs on their starting roster, they have the luxury of choosing a player who would give them depth and a future player to build upon.
According to the draft analyst, the dream safety for the Ravens would be Texas Longhorns' DB Jahdae Barron.
"He's very fast, very productive, very good but I think he has T-Rex arms for the position," writes Kyle Phoenix of the Ravens in his Late For Work Column. "I don't think he's going to fall anywhere close to 27, but if he does, then he becomes the guy you could drop in as a deep safety, ask to be a slot cornerback, just do a lot of Kyle Hamilton-type role stuff. Even if he doesn't look like Kyle Hamilton."
Being asked to play a Kyle Hamilton-esque role is high praise and a high ceiling for the Austin, Texas, native who spent all five seasons with the Longhorns. In his senior season, he led the SEC in interceptions with five and was named the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP against Arizona State, where he finished with 0.5 tackles for loss and season-highs in tackles (11) and solo tackles (7)
Barron is one of four Longhorns to be mocked in the first round of the NFL draft by draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., and, in the latest mock draft was slotted to be the first of his teammates selected with the 13th overall pick.
Jahdae Barron will have to wait until April 24th to find out which team will be taking him in the first round, should he go then.