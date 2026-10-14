Texas Longhorns Could Catch Big Break as Florida QB Aaron Philo Deals With Injury

The challenge for the Florida Gators on Saturday, amid a two-game losing streak, just got harder as they prepare to face the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Florida starting quarterback Aaron Philo's status is up in the air. Per Zenitz, Philo is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has limited him in practice this week as Florida heads to Austin.

This opens the door for his backup, true sophomore quarterback Tramel Jones, to make his first-career start on Saturday, and to do so in a stadium where Texas has only lost once in 24 games since 2023.

Longhorns Facing a Backup Quarterback?

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) throws the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philo, a former three-star prospect out of Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, is six games into his first year as a starter. He began his career at Georgia Tech backing up Haynes King for two seasons before entering the transfer portal to follow his offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, to Gainesville.

Despite already spending two years in Faulkner’s system in Atlanta, Philo wasn’t handed the job outright at Florida. He spent much of the offseason competing for the starting job with Jones and wasn’t officially named the starter until right before the end of fall camp.

After the Gators’ first four games this season, he looked to be the right choice as Florida got off to a 4-0 start. In a balanced offense featuring star running back Jadan Baugh and a host of playmakers at wide receiver, Philo helped Florida win early-season games against Auburn and Ole Miss.

In each game, he combined for 400 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception while completing 31 of 45 passes.

He had the Gators rolling to start the year, earning them their first 4-0 start since Tim Tebow. Then things took a turn in the past two weeks.

Philo struggled in the 45-17 loss at Missouri, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 197 yards with just one touchdown. Then, despite throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown while completing 21 of 28 passes and throwing just one interception against South Carolina, it wasn’t enough to beat the Gamecocks.

Now, as the Gators get ready to face Texas, they could have to take on a top-ranked Longhorns defense without their starting quarterback.

Kickoff inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT, as the No. 7 Longhorns host the unranked Gators.

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