Texas Has a Red River Rivalry Advantage It Didn't Have One Year Ago

The Texas Longhorns enter the bye week 4-0 after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 20-17 last week. Barring something drastic, the Longhorns will remain the nation's highest-ranked team heading into Red River Rivalry Week.

This storied rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is central to college football. It's often an important step in either team's season. The Longhorns defeated the Sooners 23-6 in last year's contest.

Texas has won three out of the last four Red River games, but as this game quickly approaches, the Longhorns may have an advantage it didn't have last year.

Texas' Defense is Even Better

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' defense dominated last year's game. They held the Sooners offense to six points, 48 rushing yards, and sacked Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer five times. Mateer also threw three interceptions in the loss.

It may be difficult for the Longhorns to replicate that performance, but Will Muschamp's defense is better than last year's group. Texas allows the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC (99.25) and the third-fewest passing yards per game (171.75).

The Sooners' offense has gotten off to a rough start in 2026. They've scored 14 or fewer points in three consecutive games, and Mateer has clearly regressed. The Longhorns could be facing a different quarterback once this game rolls around.

Oklahoma has a formidable defense, but Muschamp's unit might be better. That wasn't an advantage Texas had one year ago. The offenses struggled throughout last season's game until Arch Manning found DeAndre Moore Jr. for the game's first touchdown in the third quarter. Ryan Niblett's 75-yard punt return for a touchdown sealed the Longhorns' victory.

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp observes his players before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, the offense will have to come around. Steve Sarkisian spoke about the need for improvement on that side of the ball.

“I do think we've got to minimize getting out of these third-and-long situations, because that creates a tough situation on a quarterback, …” Sarkisian said. “I think that he'll continue to get better as we continue to get better around him. He's got to do his part. Don't get me wrong. And there's plenty of things that he can improve upon. But everybody's got to get better on offense.”

If the defense continuously plays at a high level and the offense finds its groove, not many teams can hang with Texas. The Longhorns' defense is even better this year, and they'll look to shut down the Sooners' offense.

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