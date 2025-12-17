Texas Longhorns DB Declares for NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns are looking to have another year of major representation at the NFL Draft next spring.

Thus far, it looks like that will indeed be the case, with players like Michael Taaffe, Anthony Hill Jr., DJ Campbell, DeAndre Moore, and Manny Muhammad - should he decide to declare - all likely to be selected on draft day.

And now, it looks like you can add one more to the list.

Per an announcement on his Instagram account, senior defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau has officially declared for the NFL Draft after four seasons with the program.

Jaylon Guilbeau says goodbye

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester is upended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau in the first half of the Red River Rivalry | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is currently projected as an un-drafted free agent.

"Forever grateful for my journey at the University of Texas. Every high and low shaped me into who I am today.



First and foremost, all praise to Jesus Christ. None of this is possible without Him.



To my coaches, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent this university. I'm forever thankful.



Longhorn Nation, the love and support from day one never went unnoticed. I gave everything I had to make this university proud.



With that being said, I'm officially declaring for the NFL Draft.



Forever a Texas Longhorn.



Hook 'em"

Guilbeau came to Texas as a consensus four-star recruit out of Memorial (Port Arthur, TX), ranking as the No. 18 corner in the country and No. 150 player nationally in the 2022 Longhorns class that ranked No. 5 nationally.

That class, which was led by DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks, faced a tremendous amount of turnover from its top commitments. In fact, 17 of the Longhorns 26 four-star signees that season - including Terrence Brooks, Brenen Thompson, BJ Allen, J'Mond Tapp, Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Maalik Murphy, Austin Jordan, Aaron Bryant, Larry Turner-Gooden, Derrick Brown, Trevel Johnson, Xavion Brice, Zac Swanson, and Malik Agbo - all left for the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Guilbeau was one of those nine who stayed.

Guilbeau at a glance

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Ayden Williams catches a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In Guilbeau's four seasons at Texas, he's started 28 games across 43 appearances while posting 122 total tackles (68 solo), one sack, 10 pass breakups and one interception.

That said, despite making impact plays throughout his career at Texas, Guilbeau was eventually benched in favor of true freshman Kade Phillips toward the end of the 2025 season.

In the 35-10 loss to Georgia in November, Guilbeau was beaten by Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas on a 17-yard touchdown pass. This gave Georgia a 7-3 lead, and the Bulldogs never looked back.

The Texas secondary as a whole didn't have a good game against Georgia, but Guilbeau certainly had a few noticeable mistakes.

Following his benching, he played just a handful of snaps against Texas A&M.

Regardless, throughout his career Guilbeau still provided a veteran experience to the Texas defense, and will hopefully have an opportunity to continue that impact in the NFL.