Skip to main content

Longhorns DB Ryan Watts Leaves vs. Iowa State With Injury

Longhorns star defensive back Ryan Watts has been forced to leave against Iowa State with an injury.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns may have just suffered a big loss to their defense in the first have against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. 

With 13 minutes left in the second quarter, first-year transfer defensive back Ryan Watts was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury, and immediately went to the medical tent for evaluation. 

Watts was able to walk off the field under his own power but did so gingerly.

Watts was then escorted back to the locker room for further testing, and his return is now questionable. 

Before leaving the game, Watts was leading the team in tackles by a wide margin, with seven total stops. 

In place of Watts, true freshman Terrance Brooks has entered the game. 

At the time of the injury, the Longhorns also trailed 7-0, with the Cyclones driving an attempting to go up by two scores. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

keilan robinson 3
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns' Keilan Robinson Continues Special Teams Magic, Blocks Iowa State Punt

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson has proven his value as a special-teams magician since arriving on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

LOOK: Arch Manning at Longhorns vs. Iowa State Game for Unofficial Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Ewers to Worthy Gives Longhorns 7-7 Tie in Second Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Longhorns host the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee

While the Longhorns looked to be on the ropes on the drive, the defense was eventually able to hold, intercepting the Cyclones in the end zone, and giving the ball back to their offense. 

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com for updates on the status of Watts' injury.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones

keilan robinson 3
Football

WATCH: Longhorns' Keilan Robinson Continues Special Teams Magic, Blocks Iowa State Punt

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson has proven his value as a special-teams magician since arriving on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Recruiting

LOOK: Arch Manning at Longhorns vs. Iowa State Game for Unofficial Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Bijan Robinson
Football

Ewers to Worthy Gives Longhorns 7-7 Tie in Second Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Longhorns host the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19198203
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Offensive Staff Has 'A Bunch of Really Good Minds'

With one of the best offenses in college football, Steve Sarkisian credits his offensive staff for the Longhorns' success.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn leinart
Football

How Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Reminds Steve Sarkisian of ‘Cool Customer’ Matt Leinart

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian provided an interesting answer when asked to come up with player comparisons for quarterback Quinn Ewers.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17112597
Football

Longhorns Prep For Pesky Defensive Matchup Against Iowa State

Steve Sarkisian talks matchup with Iowa State and its defense.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19199112
Football

Longhorns vs. Cyclones Week 7 Staff Predictions

The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions for this Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones.

By Matthew Postins