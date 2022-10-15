Longhorns DB Ryan Watts Leaves vs. Iowa State With Injury
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns may have just suffered a big loss to their defense in the first have against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.
With 13 minutes left in the second quarter, first-year transfer defensive back Ryan Watts was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury, and immediately went to the medical tent for evaluation.
Watts was able to walk off the field under his own power but did so gingerly.
Watts was then escorted back to the locker room for further testing, and his return is now questionable.
Before leaving the game, Watts was leading the team in tackles by a wide margin, with seven total stops.
In place of Watts, true freshman Terrance Brooks has entered the game.
At the time of the injury, the Longhorns also trailed 7-0, with the Cyclones driving an attempting to go up by two scores.
While the Longhorns looked to be on the ropes on the drive, the defense was eventually able to hold, intercepting the Cyclones in the end zone, and giving the ball back to their offense.
Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com for updates on the status of Watts' injury.
