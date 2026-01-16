Texas in Contact With Another Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

There is no such thing as too much depth.

At least that is what the Texas Longhorns have to be thinking in their endless pursuit to strengthen their offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

The Longhorns aren't done adding to the group either, despite adding three players from the transfer portal to their offensive line. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have reportedly been in contact with Louisville offensive lineman Jordan Church from the ACC, a versatile offensive guard who backed up his production with the numbers, according to Kyle Sutherland from On3.

Church on the Forty Acres?

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Church is a highly sought-after offensive lineman still trying to find a permanent place to call home. He started his career at FAU, where he spent two seasons before entering the transfer portal, wanting to make the jump to play for one of the Power 4 conferences.

After redshirting during his freshman season, Church would get the chance to show what he was capable of in 2024. He was a bright spot on the Owls' offensive line, giving up three sacks and 15 quarterback pressures on 404 pass blocking snaps.

He landed with the Louisville Cardinals, the school he was initially committed to out of IMG Academy in high school, but a quick de-commitment and a turnaround to stay in the Sunshine State delayed his stay there. However, despite his arrival being delayed, he made the most of his time there this past season.

While not being a full-time starter for the Cardinals, the 6-foot, 310-pound offensive lineman played in all 13 games, remaining a vital part of the rotation and earning a start in four games this past season. He allowed only one sack and just 12 pressures through 286 pass blocking reps and 514 total offensive snaps for the Cardinals.

The Longhorns have been in constant pursuit of offensive line in the transfer portal, looking to strengthen the group that was one of their most significant weaknesses this past season. While Church won't pop on paper, he is a perfect rotation piece in the interior of the offensive line, which only has one added player this cycle in Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski.

Other schools that have been in contact with Church include Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Cal, Missouri, and Wisconsin. While the transfer portal closes on Jan. 16, any players in the portal are still allowed to take visits and commit to new schools, so the Longhorns seem just to be getting started in their pursuit of another piece of the offensive line.

