Former Texas Longhorns LB Hints at Return From Injury
The Texas Longhorns have sent a plethora of talent into the NFL since the 2023 NFL Draft, following a year without any draft picks. The current three-year streak of multiple draft picks, which began in 2023, had five Longhorns drafted. One of the standouts was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round.
Overshown's NFL career has been unfortunately derailed twice in his first two seasons. Suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the preseason before his rookie year, and after working back from the injury, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 14 in the 2024 season. With a major injury so late into the season, Overshown's outlook for 2025 was bleak, but it appears the former Longhorn could be back on the field at some point this upcoming season.
“Good news from the Doc! We getting active THIS szn,” Overshown wrote on Instagram.
How Important Would Overshown's Return Be for Dallas in 2025?
Overshown looked to not miss a beat after his first major injury in 2023, as he looked to be turning into one of the top young linebackers in the NFL in 2024, and before his second injury, the second-year player had racked up 90 total tackles, five sacks, four pass deflections, and a lone interception. And even with missing the last few games of the season, Overshown still finished second on the Cowboys in tackles and tied for third in sacks.
After Overshown's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, the Cowboys' defense struggled, giving up a total of 1,290 total yards, averaging at 322.5 total yards allowed in the final four games of the season. The Cowboys also allowed a total of 804 passing yards in the four-game span, averaging at about 201 passing yards allowed.
The former linebacker received high praise from coaches, scouts, and other league personnel through a survey from ESPN ranking the best players at each position. And with only 13 games played in his NFL career, Overshown was ranked as the No. 8 off-ball linebacker in football, right behind long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and right in front of new Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Though it might be an uphill battle for the Longhorn-turned-Cowboy to see the field in 2025, if Overshown manages to work his way back onto the football field, it would be a huge boost to the Cowboys, who are always surrounded by championship expectations, now led by first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.