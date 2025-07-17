Where Does DeMarvion Overshown Rank Among NFL's Best Linebackers?
Though he has yet to play a full professional season thanks to back-to-back knee injuries, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has emerged as an elite talent in the high-powered defense that also features All-Pros such as edge rusher Micah Parsons and cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs.
His 2024 season, which was technically his rookie season after a torn ACL kept him off the field for the 2023 season, showed Overshown's potential as a top-tier linebacker, recording an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five sacks, and 90 total tackles, before a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL late in the season against the Cincinnati Bengals again brought a premature end to the Longhorn's professional campaign.
Luckily for Dallas, this could set up for the comeback of a lifetime come 2025.
Overshown Was Ranked Top 10 In ESPN's Best Off-Ball Linebackers
As training camps sit just out of reach for the 32 teams in the National Football League, ESPN has been surveying coaches, scouts, and other league personnel, and then publishing top 10 lists for each gridiron position, and Tuesday morning saw them post the ranking for the best off-ball linebackers, including inside linebackers and outside linebackers.
Overshown, through only 13 professional contests and 12 starts, found himself at number eight on the list, behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary linebacker Lavonte David.
One defensive coach was on record with saying that Overshown was "one of the most athletic linebackers I have ever seen. He's the fastest guy out there. Can completely take over a game and was really starting to get it."
An NFC offensive coach also praised Overshown and his abilities.
"He's the second guy you worry about in Dallas, after Micah Parsons. Big run-and-hit ability, third-down speed to cover."
To no football fan's surprise, the top spot on the list went to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who has consistently been ranked as the best linebacker in the league since bursting onto the scene in the NFL in 2018.
Warner is a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, being named to both every year since the 2022 season.
Here is the complete top 10 of ESPN's list of the best off-ball linebackers, as voted on by NFL coaches, scouts, and executives:
1) Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
2) Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
3) Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
4) Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
5) Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders
6) Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears
7) Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8) DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys
9) Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos
10) Quincy Williams, New York Jets