Texas Longhorns' Bijan Robinson Ranked Among NFL's Best RBs
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson's rise to NFL stardom has been rapid, but not unexpected in the slightest.
Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, had a very solid rookie season, rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns. However, he took it up several notches in 2024, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns and ranking in the top five league-wide in both categories. He was the motor that made the Falcons' offense run when their passing game often struggled.
Now, it's impossible to deny Robinson his place among the league's elite.
PFF Ranks Bijan Robinson in NFL's Top 50 players
Pro Football Focus recently released a ranking of the top 50 NFL players ahead of the 2025 season, and Robinson came in at No. 35 overall. He also ranked as the NFL's third best running back behind Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens (No. 8) and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 22).
"Robinson made the leap to elite in 2024, earning a 92.1 rushing grade and an 82.2 receiving grade, both ranking in the top 10 among running backs," PFF wrote. "He topped 1,400 rushing yards, with 920 of those coming after contact, and his 0.23 missed tackles forced per attempt also ranked top-10 at the position. With one of the league’s best run-blocking offensive lines paving the way, the sky’s the limit for Robinson heading into 2025."
Robinson was truly electric at Texas, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final season in 2022. So, to see him show his outstanding talent in the NFL comes as no surprise.
However, there is one aspect of Robinson's college game that hasn't carried over just yet, his ability to break off huge plays. He has yet to record a run of 40+ yards in the NFL, whereas he did so regularly at Texas. Heading into Year 3, he wants to get back some of that explosiveness.
"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff," Robinson told reporters last month. "Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills. I've been doing a lot more running -- 100 yards, like sprinting -- so we can be prepared for, god willing when those moments come in all the games."
The Falcons will begin the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 8.