Texas Longhorns Depth Chart After DJ Campbell Drafted in 6th Round

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2026 season with another reshaped look on their offensive line after just having done a makeover ahead of the best 2025 season.

However, now the Longhorns will head into another retooled offensive line without one of their mainstays of the unit, with right guard DJ Campbell heading off to the NFL. Campbell made his NFL dreams come true by being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round.

Now, with the Longhorns heading into life without Campbell, the interior of the Texas offensive line will take a new shape. Here's a look at what the Longhorns have set up at right guard headed into the 2026 season.

Brandon Baker

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker runs onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Taking the reins right away at the right guard spot is Brandon Baker, who heads into his third year in the Texas program. Baker will be shifting over to the interior of the Longhorns' offensive line after starting all 13 games at right tackle.

Baker was able to settle in throughout the season after some early struggles and became a solid spot on a Longhorns offensive line that was shaky from start to finish. Baker's athleticism at tackle should help him out moving inside to guard as he continued to develop before the Fall.

Devin Coleman

Devin Coleman looks poised to be the backup to Baker headed into the 2026 season. Coleman's frame is impressive at six-foot-five, 333 pounds, and he heads into his redshirt freshman season with the Longhorns in 2026.

Going for Coleman is his age and physical tools, as he will play behind Baker, allowing him to develop throughout the offseason. Development for Coleman will continue into the season as he won't likely be expected to take any real reps unless injury comes into play.

Paris Patterson Jr.

The Longhorns had their roster mostly settled as they headed into late March; however, they chose to make a very late addition in the transfer portal. Texas added SMU transfer Paris Patterson Jr., the 6-5, 323-pound lineman, who played in 11 games for the Mustangs.

The late addition to the Longhorns' offensive line room doesn't have much on-the-field experience, but he does head into his fourth year of college football. Patterson heads to Austin with two years of eligibility remaining and could potentially make a fight for a starting job in 2027.

Nicolas Robertson

Incoming freshman Nicolas Robertson won't be expected to make an impact in 2026, but the offensive linemen should be an exciting prospect for the future. Robertson was ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2026 prospect per 247Sports composite rankings.

Robertson's frame is already impressive as a freshman, standing at six-foot-five and 335 pounds. The offensive linemen ranked as the No. 14 player at his position and the No. 31 player out of the Lone Star State in the 2026 recruiting class.

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