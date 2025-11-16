Texas Longhorns Struggling At Halftime in Athens Against Georgia Bulldogs
The first 30 minutes haven’t been the best for the Texas Longhorns against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
For a team looking to prove their worth in the College Football Playoff, they're having a tough time avoiding their third loss of the season as of now, down 14-3 to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, a team they will likely have to meet again should they make said playoffs.
But similar to their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, it's just simply taken the team too long to really get going.
Texas Trying To Stay Alive Against Georgia
Steve Sarkisian's team got on the board first with a field goal by Mason Shipley midway through the first quarter, and other than that, the offense has been pretty nil for the team going forward.
Arch Manning has completed 12 of 19 attempted passes for 125 yards, but the turnover bug has come back to bite him again in 2025, as he was intercepted midway through the second quarter while marching into the red zone.
Other than the field goal and interception, it's been a heavy night of punting for the Burnt Orange.
Georgia's passing attack, on the other hand, has been pretty solid.
Gunner Stockton is 13-for-16 for 134 yards and two passing touchdowns, both going to wide receiver Noah Thomas, who seems to be making up for a dismal performance he had against Texas last year while he was still with Texas A&M.
Kirby Smart has leaned heavily on the passing attack, with Stockton also leading the Dogs in rushing with 18 yards on just two carries.
For the Longhorns, Quintrevion Wisner leads the stats with 36 yards on six carries, and Emmett Mosley V leads the receivers with 66 yards on a trio of receptions.
Ryan Wingo has caught two passes for 16 yards, and DeAndre Moore Jr. has one single reception for 19 yards.
Despite Thomas' pair of receiving touchdowns, it's Zachariah Branch who leads the yardage for Georgia with 35 yards on five catches.
Defensively, Colin Simmons has sacked Stockton one time, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has a team-high four tackles.
The Bulldog defense has kept Manning in check regarding the use of his legs, as Arch has only one carry and no yardage to account for.
The second half will be back underway soon from Sanford Stadium in Athens, and the Longhorns will be looking to stay high in the College Football Playoff rankings.