Texas Longhorns Drop 7 Spots in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have taken a significant drop in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings following a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas dropped seven spots during Tuesday's rankings release from No. 10 to No. 17 after a 35-10 defeat in Athens.
Georgia rose up one spot to No. 4 from No. 5, thanks to Alabama losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in Tuscaloosa.
Texas Has Very Slim Chance of Making the College Football Playoff
Already with three losses, the best record the Longhorns could finish with is 9-3. This means winning Saturday at home against Arkansas and on Black Friday in Austin against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 28.
Texas would need to win out and get some help elsewhere in the rankings to even have a chance of sneaking into the 12-team bracket.
According to ESPN's FPI, the Longhorns currently have an 18.3 percent chance to make the playoff. If Texas is able to do so, it would mark the third straight season the program has done so.
"Arkansas is the most important game coming up," Texas running back CJ Baxter said. "Everything is still in front of us, but it doesn't matter if we don't handle business today and the rest of the week and then on Saturday. So really, just Arkansas is the most important game. I said it last week. I know I say the same stuff, but that's just what we preach on, today is the most important day."
Full Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7 - Oregon Ducks
No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 11 - BYU Cougars
No. 12 - Utah Utes
No. 13 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - USC Trojans
No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 17 - Texas Longhorns
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 20 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 22 - Missouri Tigers
No. 23 - Houston Cougars
No. 24 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 25 - Arizona State Sun Devils