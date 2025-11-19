Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Drop 7 Spots in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns have taken a significant drop in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings following a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Texas dropped seven spots during Tuesday's rankings release from No. 10 to No. 17 after a 35-10 defeat in Athens.

Georgia rose up one spot to No. 4 from No. 5, thanks to Alabama losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in Tuscaloosa.

Texas Has Very Slim Chance of Making the College Football Playoff

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Already with three losses, the best record the Longhorns could finish with is 9-3. This means winning Saturday at home against Arkansas and on Black Friday in Austin against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 28.

Texas would need to win out and get some help elsewhere in the rankings to even have a chance of sneaking into the 12-team bracket.

According to ESPN's FPI, the Longhorns currently have an 18.3 percent chance to make the playoff. If Texas is able to do so, it would mark the third straight season the program has done so.

"Arkansas is the most important game coming up," Texas running back CJ Baxter said. "Everything is still in front of us, but it doesn't matter if we don't handle business today and the rest of the week and then on Saturday. So really, just Arkansas is the most important game. I said it last week. I know I say the same stuff, but that's just what we preach on, today is the most important day."

Full Top 25 Rankings

College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 - Oregon Ducks

No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 - BYU Cougars

No. 12 - Utah Utes

No. 13 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 15 - USC Trojans

No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 17 - Texas Longhorns

No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 20 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 22 - Missouri Tigers

No. 23 - Houston Cougars

No. 24 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 25 - Arizona State Sun Devils

