The Texas Longhorns' 2025 Season Is Eerily Similar to A Current SEC Power in 2024
What has started as a national championship run for Steve Sarkisian and the No. 17 Texas Longhorns now has them hanging onto their College Football Playoff hopes by a thread.
The Longhorns suffered loss number three on the year last Saturday in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs in a 35-10 beatdown, all but eliminating them from the CFP.
And according to one college football analyst, even if they were to beat Arkansas and No. 3 Texas A&M, the playoffs are likely not on the team's radar in 2025.
Joel Klatt Compares 2025 Texas to 2024 Alabama
College football analyst Joel Klatt, the namesake of The Joel Klatt Show, gave his thoughts on the debate of whether a three-loss Horns could still make the 2025 College Football Playoff, comparing them to another college football titan that suffered three losses in 2024 and did not make the 12-team cut.
"Even if they finish 9-3, is it really good enough to get in? Probably not," said the former Colorado quarterback. "A team that should know all about this is last year's Alabama team; they were left at home in 2024, and these resumes are so eerily similar."
In breaking down said resumes, the similarities were definitely there for Steve Sarkisian's squad from this year and Kalen DeBoer's team from last year, especially in record and big wins against highly ranked teams.
"Last year's Alabama team also finished 9-3, but they each had big wins," Klatt said. "Alabama had a big win last year against Georgia. This year, Texas has a big win against OU."
Klatt also pointed out big road losses, as well as upset losses and late-season blowouts that derailed Alabama's 2024 season, and will likely cause trouble for the Longhorns this year as well.
"They each had respectable road losses," Klatt said, "Bama last year had a road loss against Tennessee, and this year, Texas had a respectable road loss against Ohio State. They both had an upset loss that was unexpected, both on the road, at Vandy for last year's 'Bama team, at Florida for this year's Texas team, and they both had blowout losses late in the season on the road in the SEC, 'Bama got beat badly by Oklahoma last year, and now Texas has been beat badly by Georgia this year. Those are identical resumes."
When it's put that way, the CFP certainly seems like a stretch for the Longhorns, though according to SEC Unfiltered's David Pollack, a win over Texas A&M could give the team a chance at the CFP, which seems like a monumental task at this point in time.
But before they worry about the Aggies, the Longhorns must first get past the Arkansas Razorbacks, who pay a visit to DKR Saturday afternoon at 2:30.