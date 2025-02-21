Texas Longhorns DT Bill Norton Confirms Departure for 2025
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Bill Norton created a bit of buzz on social media Wednesday when he posted a highlight reel of clips from this past season in Austin.
With the caption, "Six years later, the journey continues," fans quickly started to speculate that Norton would be returning for one more season. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Jan 14 shortly after Texas' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but his latest post made it seem as if there had been a change of plans.
However, clearly having seen all the positive feedback, Norton quickly clarified that he doesn't have any eligibility left as to not give anyone false hope.
Take a look:
A transfer from Arizona, Norton joined Texas for what was his sixth season playing college football. He started off at Georgia, playing four seasons for the Bulldogs before heading west to join the Wildcats.
During his only season at Texas, Norton played in 15 games while posting 14 total tackles (1.5 for loss), one sack and one forced fumble. His best game of the season came in the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Clemson Tigers when he finished with two total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Norton will now join a slew of other Longhorns like receiver Matthew Golden, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., cornerback Jahdae Barron and running back Jaydon Blue among many more looking to land with an NFL team this spring. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Chendall Weaver Nearing Return From Injury
MORE: Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns Past No. 15 Kentucky to End Losing Streak
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Hurt' by Loss of Tashard Choice
MORE: Jim Schlossnagle Joins Texas Baseball Coaching Legends with Opening Day Loss
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer To Receive Contract Extension