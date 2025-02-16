Texas Longhorns Guard Chendall Weaver Nearing Return From Injury
AUSTIN -- After Saturday's 82-78 win over the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats, Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry hinted at a potential return for guard Chendall Weaver, who missed his 11th straight game in the win due to a hip injury.
"Knock on wood, God bless, hopefully we'll have him next Saturday" Terry said as he was getting up from press conference table. "Huge, huge loss. ... We'd have three more wins easily. He makes winning plays."
This means Weaver could have a chance to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks next week. The Longhorns will have some extra rest, as they won't be playing during the week.
Weaver has played in 15 games this season but suffered the injury in the 87-82 loss to the No. 2 Auburn Tigers on Jan. 7. He's averaging 6.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season.
Terry also said earlier in the press conference that he used Weaver as an example for the team leading up to the game.
"I showed them two days straight of Chendall Weaver," Terry said. "Weaver's not playing tonight, but this is how we have to play. We have to play with incredible energy and activity and make winning plays. Weaver hasn't played all year long, he's been a big loss for us now. Huge loss. We don't talk about it enough because the way he plays and the toughness that he brings and the winning plays that he makes for our team."
Texas and South Carolina will tip-off next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
