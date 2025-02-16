Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Hurt' by Loss of Tashard Choice
AUSTIN -- The news of Tashard Choice's exit from the Texas Longhorns is hitting running back CJ Baxter hard.
Baxter, who missed all of this past season with a knee injury, shared Sunday on X that he's "hurt" by Choice's departure to the Detroit Lions but made it clear he's happy for his mentor.
"This one hurt but if anybody deserves it it’s this guy. So appreciative for this guy recruiting, coaching, and mentoring me. Love T Choice," Baxter wrote.
Choice was a key part of Baxter's recruitment to Texas during the 2023 cycle. As a freshman, Baxter had 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 156 yards while helping lead Texas to the College Football Playoff.
After Baxter's injury, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged how big his loss would be for the 2024 season.
"I hate it for the kid," Sarkisian said. " ... If we polled our team or the top three teammates on our team, Cedric Baxter would be in that top one, two or three. And as much as we love him for the player that he is, we love him more for the teammate that he is, and our thoughts and prayers with him. We're encouraged by all the doctors that he's going to make a really healthy recovery, and we'll have him back for next season."
Many fans felt that Baxter could have made a difference on the goal line late in the loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Instead, the Longhorns came up short from the one-yard line and fell in the CFP Semifinal for a second straight season.
But despite his season-ending injury, the Longhorns found a diamond in the rough with Quintrevion Wisner, who finished the year with 1,064 yards. He and Baxter will now look to lead the Texas backfield next season with Arch Manning at the helm.
