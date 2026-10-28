The Texas Longhorns Earned a Second Chance, Now They Must Make It Count

Texas didn’t save its season on Saturday night.

It earned the opportunity to do so.

After two consecutive losses to unranked teams, the Longhorns found themselves spiraling out of control, facing the possibility of a third straight loss and a playoff picture that they’d be cropped out of.

Instead, the Longhorns responded. Texas’ 34-27 win over Ole Miss breathed new life into a team that, just a week ago, appeared to be running out of answers. The Longhorns climbed eight spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll, and suddenly, a season that seemed destined for disappointment has a little hope again.

But there’s a difference between keeping a season alive and making something of it.

Texas Must Make Something of Its Win Against Ole Miss

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates with fans and players after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns want Saturday’s victory to mean anything beyond one emotional night in Austin, they have to prove that what happened against Ole Miss wasn’t the exception.

Because for all the excitement surrounding Texas’ biggest conference win of the season, the issues that nearly derailed it haven’t gone anywhere.

The Longhorns looked like the team everyone expected them to be for the first half. They were up 24-3 and playing elite football on both sides of the ball.

Then, almost as if on cue, the problems returned.

Texas surrendered 21 unanswered points, allowing the Rebels to erase the deficit and tie the game early in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns committed 14 penalties for 134 yards, turned the ball over three times and converted just three of their 13 third-down attempts.

Those aren’t the numbers of a team that suddenly has everything figured out.

Unlike the previous two weeks, though, the Longhorns found a way to overcome their mistakes. It was an encouraging performance, even if it was far from a complete one.

Now comes the difficult part: doing it again.

Longhorns Must Carry Their Momentum Against Mississippi State

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Now is not the time for relief syndrome,” Sarkisian said during his Monday media availability. “Now is the time for a Mamba Mentality.”

He’s right.

Against Ole Miss, Texas had every reason to fight with a sense of desperation. Its season was on the brink, and a top-10 opponent offered an opportunity to turn things around.

It’s one thing to fight with urgency against Ole Miss; it’s another to fight with it against a stumbling Mississippi State team that has lost three consecutive games.

The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s matchup at 4-3 and will be without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor for the remainder of the season.

Texas should have every advantage. But that exact statement could’ve been repeated against Florida and Oklahoma. Talent and expectations are nothing without execution.

And that’s why Saturday’s matchup matters.

Texas doesn’t need another dramatic, season-saving victory. It needs a convincing performance that demonstrates the lessons of the past month have actually been learned.

That means eliminating the self-inflicted mistakes that have repeatedly stalled promising drives. It means carrying offensive momentum into the second half rather than watching it disappear. And it means playing with the same desperation that fueled Saturday’s victory, regardless of the opponent.

Because the Longhorns can no longer afford to decide when they’re going to play their best football.

Texas has already shown it has the talent to beat some of the best teams in the country. What it hasn’t shown is the consistency necessary to become one of them.

The victory over Ole Miss gave the Longhorns a chance to change that narrative.

Now it’s their responsibility to make sure it wasn’t for nothing.

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