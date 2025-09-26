Texas Longhorns Emerge as Favorites To Land Clemson Tigers Decommit
While most of the work is done on putting together the 2026 recruiting class, coaching changes and disappointing seasons could change that for teams around the country, including the Texas Longhorns.
That looks to be the case now, as four-star defensive edge Dre Quinn has decommitted from the Clemson Tigers, opening up his recruitment for the first time since committing to Dabo Swinney this summer.
It was a two-horse race between the Longhorns and the Tigers to the finish line for his commitment, but now with it reopening, Steve Sarkisian and his staff are the favorites to land one of the most talented edge rushers in the country, per On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Looking To Land Another Quinn
Quinn was already a hot-button recruit for Swinney after visiting the Tennessee Volunteers on September 13th, which he discourages his recruits from doing once they have pledged to his program. The Longhorns, though, never stopped pursuing the top-40 edge player in the class.
Now back on the market to find a college to pledge to, the Longhorns are viewed as the front-runners, and Quinn only had great things to say about Sarkisian and the Forty Acres when he visited on June 13. He told Chad Simmons of On3 Sports:
“Everything about it stood out — the energy around the program, how the coaches are building something special, and just how at home I felt on campus,” Quinn said. “Coach Sark and Coach (LaAllan) Clark really broke down how I’d fit in their defense and I got to spend some real time with the players."
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end was one of the "must-get" players for the coaching staff in the 2026 cycle. He was impressed by what he saw on his visit and called it one of the best he had taken. While the Longhorns are viewed as the front-runners, they will be up against Ohio State and Tennessee, the latter of which hosted him when they played Georgia two weeks ago.
Adding Quinn will be another boost for the already loaded class, and could move them higher from their 5th ranking, to four, beating out Oregon. The class is headlined by Dia Bell, the top-rated quarterback according to ESPN.
More importantly, though, Quinn could join a stacked defensive recruiting class for the Longhorns. They currently hold commitments from Tyler Atkinson, the number one-ranked linebacker, Richard Wesley, the number two-ranked edge defender, and James Johnson, the number one-ranked interior defensive lineman.
While much of the 2026 recruiting season is close to wrapping up, one thing is clear: the Longhorns aren't taking their foot off the gas and are looking to land some more high-value recruits.