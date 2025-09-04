Texas Longhorns WR Emmett Mosley V Receives Positive Injury Update
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' passing offense had some major struggles in the season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Though the run game found some success against a stout Ohio State defense, Arch Manning and co. had trouble moving the ball through the air, but fortunately, they could soon see the return of a notable name in the receiving corps in the home opener against San Jose State on Saturday.
During Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that wide receiver Emmett Mosley V could potentially play against San Jose State but will be still be on a limited snap count. This is a positive development considering he didn't see action in the season opener against Ohio State.
What Emmett Mosley's Potential Return Means for Texas
Sarkisian added that despite the possibility of Mosley playing, the coaching staff doesn't want to rush him back. This is probably for the best, especially considering what the Longhorns have on tap once SEC play rolls around on Oct. 4 in "The Swamp" against the Florida Gators.
"We're monitoring that closely," Sarkisian said. "I think if he does go Saturday, it'll be on a limited basis, but we'll see again. I'm not in a rush with him, because when we get him out there, I want to make sure that he's healthy, and so I'm going to lean into our training staff on that of what that looks like for Emmett. I know he's chomping at the bit to get out there, and I know we're excited to get him out there, but that remains to be seen."
Mosley's potential return means fans will get a look at what the Texas receiving corps could look like at full strength, as he joins a group headlined by Ryan Wingio, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone. However, his limited snap count combined with the likelihood of Saturday's game turning into a blowout means it will still take some time until we see what the Longhorns offense looks like with him fully integrated.
Still, it's possible fans could see some extended action from the four true freshmen wide receivers. Daylan McCutcheon had one catch for two yards in the loss to Ohio State while Kaliq Lockett, Jaime Ffrench and Michael Terry III are still yet to see playing time.
"I don't think any of those other guys were really ready for that moment against that secondary," Sarkisian said Monday, outside of McCutcheon.
Texas and San Jose State will kick off from Austin at 11 a.m. CT.