Report: Texas Longhorns DB Arrested in Austin
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are dealing with some off-the-field issues ahead of their home opener on Saturday against San Jose State.
Per reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Texas defensive back Wardell Mack was arrested in Austin on Wednesday morning and charged with DWI. According to Travis County records, Mack was driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He was released on $3,000 bond after being booked into a Travis County Jail.
Henry also reported that Mack was given a second charge for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram less than four grams, but this was dropped, meaning the second-year defensive back avoided a potential third-degree felony.
Steve Sarkisian's Statement
The Longhorns are already aware of the situation.
“We will continue to monitor the legal process, and the situation will be handled internally at the appropriate time,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement, per KXAN.
If Mack is suspended, it's unlikely that Sarkisian will provide much detail in the future about the situation given how he's handled things like this in the past.
What Wardell Mack's Arrest Could Mean for Texas
Mack showed last season that he can be a valuable depth piece for the future. He made an athletic interception in the back of the end zone in the season opener against Colorado State, the highlight of his freshman season.
However, he's not a starter on this year's team after utilizing his redshirt after appearing in three games last season. Assuming Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff handle the issue internally with a suspension, Mack's potential absence moving forward will likely only impact the Texas special teams, where most young defensive backs in the program begin their careers.
A product of John Ehret High School in Marrero, LA, Mack was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Originally committed to the Florida Gators out of high school, Mack flipped his commitment to Texas last November.
Wardell Mack's Offers Out of High School
Mack received offers from teams like LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, Duke and more.
After the season opener last season, Mack received some major praise from notable Texas players, including Longhorns star cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"That was a crazy pick," Barron said postgame. "It doesn't matter who gets in, at any depth, you go in and play fast and create success and create a name for yourself."
Mack finished the 2024 season with four appearances, playing against Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, UTSA and Florida. Along with the interception against Colorado State, he posted two total tackles, including a solo tackle in the win over Florida.
Texas and San Jose State will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.