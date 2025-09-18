Texas Fans Should Listen To What Mack Brown Said About Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns' season has left something to be desired. From their running game to their play-calling to their discipline and even to Arch Manning's quarterback play, it just hasn't seemed to click yet in 2025.
In his first season at the helm for the Longhorns, Manning experienced a new first at halftime of the 27-10 victory over UTEP this past weekend, being booed. After a slow start to the game, the fans had seen enough, and let their signal-caller know what they were feeling.
While most analysts have jumped off the 'Arch Madness' train, former head coach Mack Brown is leading the charge to rally support for him, issuing a call to arms for the Longhorn fans to rally around their quarterback the rest of the way.
Lift Them Up
Mack Brown, on "The Stampede," a Longhorns podcast hosted by the former coach and his former quarterback, Vince Young, recalled advice he received from his time at Oklahoma, working as the offensive coordinator under Barry Switzer.
"Let me tell you something," Switzer said. "Those players really love and respect you, and they're going to listen to you, and they're going to do what you say, and you told them they were going to lose. You absolutely beat them down and told them they were going to lose, and they listened to you and they did."
While things aren't as dire for the Longhorns, who have won two straight after dropping the season opener on the road against Ohio State, the pressure is starting to build for the offense. Specifically, for Steve Sarkisian and Manning, who have shown signs of struggles through the first three weeks of the season.
Manning's inaccuracies have raised questions about whether he was dealing with an injury, but those claims were quickly shot down. Then the focus shifted to Sarkisian and the play-calling. Now, after a first-half performance in which Manning was 5/16 through the air, the fans in the Forty Acres let their displeasure be heard.
Sarkisian claimed it was a good thing, saying he told his signal-caller that you can't be a true quarterback until you get booed, and now that he had, he could just go out there and loosen up and play the game. Brown, a national championship-winning head coach, disagreed, saying booing would only make it worse.
"When you're down, you pick them up," Brown emphatically said. You don't boo quarterbacks when they are struggling. This is such a wonderful fanbase. You should embrace Arch. We are so lucky to have him. Embrace this offense. Your job is to pick them up."
With one more non-conference game and then not returning home until Nov. 1st, the fans will have a chance to heed their ex-coach's advice or continue with the trend they set last weekend.
The Longhorns will host the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. CT