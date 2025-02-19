Texas Longhorns Featured Twice on Top 10 Most-Controversial Calls of 2024
Now that the 2024 college football season is well in the rear-view mirror, it's easy to look back on some of the more controversial moments from the past year.
At least that's what On3 did, putting together a list of the top 10 worst officiating calls from this season. Notably, the Texas Longhorns were part of two of the top three calls.
At No. 1 on the list is Michael Taaffe not receiving a targeting call late in the Longhorns' Peach Bowl victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, despite a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Melquan Stovall. Stovall remained on the ground for several minutes after, and if officials had called the penalty, the Sun Devils would've had a first down in Longhorns territory. Instead, Arizona State punted and Texas ultimately won 39-31 in double overtime.
That no-call quickly went viral during and after the game, with former NFL referee Gene Steratore even claiming it should've been called. Even Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark issued a statement on the no-call.
“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark,” Yormark said. “Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”
Coming in at No. 3 on the list was one of the most infamous moments of the season, the overturned pass interference penalty on Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 19. Barron intercepted Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and ran it back 36 yards to the 9-yard line, only for pass interference to negate the play.
As officials discussed the call, Longhorns fans threw bottles and other debris onto the field, ultimately resulting in the penalty being overturned. This is probably more a matter of the circumstances surrounding the call than the call itself, but boy was it controversial at the time.
“It’s one of those things I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not say," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. "So, I won’t comment. I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office.”
The SEC ended up fining Texas $250,000 for fans throwing trash on the field.
