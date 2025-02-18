Texas Softball Unanimous No. 1 For First Time in Program History
There is no doubt Texas softball is the one to beat this season.
After sharing the top spot with the Florida Gators in different polls, Texas is now the unanimous choice between Softball America, USA Softball, D1 Softball, and the NFCA, the coaches association. This is the first time in program history the Longhorns have taken the No. 1 position in all polls in the same week.
Two weekends into the season, Texas holds an 11-0 record, including two wins over ranked Texas Tech. Florida, on the other hand, fell to No. 14 Duke in the Bubly Invitational.
Texas won its two first games against Longwood and RV Louisiana 8-0 in five innings in the Louisiana classic. Still in the opening weekend, Texas took down St John's 5-0 and allowed its first runs of the season in the 13-7 win over Lamar. To close out the six games in three cities this weekend, the Longhorns went to all seven innings with Tulsa and Sam Houston in 4-2 and 8-3 wins.
For the second weekend of the season, the Longhorns returned home to McCombs Field for the Bevo Classic. Texas started off with a five-inning 13-4 win over Maryland, but struggled in the first matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, going to a nine-inning thriller for a 2-1 win. That was the only time the Longhorns were close to a loss. On the second day of the tournament, Texas took down UMass and Maryland 6-0 and 8-3, closing the weekend off with an 11-0 five-inning trashing of Texas Tech.
Texas will open SEC play against the now No. 2 Gators in Gainesville, in a matchup that could decide the top of the poll in early March.
