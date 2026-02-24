Texas Longhorns Lock In Official Visit With 4-Star RB, Postseason Hero

The Texas Longhorns shuffled up the running back rotation after the worst running game in the Steve Sarkisian era held them back in 2025. Bringing in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, the Longhorns have a new identity in their backfield, one that has helped highly skilled talent produce statistically at the highest level.

Following in the steps of other top running back recruits, Texas high school football star SaRod Baker is a target for the Longhorns, and his anomalous postseason run put his name on the map. As the DeSoto High School standout gains traction, Texas has locked in an official visit, setting up an anticipated recruiting battle with a rival.

Texas Racing Rival for 4-Star RB SaRod Baker

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reacts as he heads to the locker room after his team's loss to Ohio State in the 2025 Cotton Bowl at A&T Stadium in Dallas. | Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not alone in its pursuit of Baker, Texas will be competing with Texas A&M for the in-state talent’s attention. Both programs have official visits set up, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

Leading the DeSoto Eagles to a 6A Division II state title, Baker stole the show on an offense that featured wide receiver Boobie Feaster, a four-star USC commit in the Class of 2026. In six postseason games, he accumulated 1,619 yards on 152 carries, scoring 19 touchdowns, averaging nearly 270 yards per game.

His playoff heroics at the highest level of Texas high school football earned Baker recognition. He jumped inside the top 300 in the latest Rivals rankings update, landing at 167th and 11th among running backs. He gained a fourth star, which 247Sports’ Composite Rankings also awarded him.

Since his historic run, Baker has picked up steam in recruiting circles, receiving offers from several Power Four programs across the country. Texas A&M offered Baker on Jan. 23, and Texas entered the race on Dec. 18, the previous month.

View of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Despite holding offers from several top programs, Baker has just two official visits on his schedule at this point. He will visit Texas A&M on June 5, followed by a trip to Austin, Texas, on June 12.

SMU and TCU were considered the leaders for Baker’s commitment before his electric postseason, but Texas and Texas A&M are emerging as options in the suddenly heated race. The Longhorns' new running backs coach, Jabbar Juluke, put a stamp on Baker, though, as the first running back to whom he offered a scholarship after taking the position.

Juluke has earned praise from other top running back recruits, which could be an important factor in the race. Both Texas and Texas A&M are also competing for Landen Williams-Callis, a running back for Randle High School in Richmond, Texas, who is currently ranked as a five-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2027 class, the same class as Baker.

The MaxPreps Football All-American Second Teamer is among the fastest rising prospects in his class and will have high expectations heading into his senior season. He also stood out at the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.

Baker would only further bolster what is already a top-10 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, joining offensive stars like Brother Martin wide receiver Easton Royal. As the Longhorns reset in the backfield, Baker could be in line to make an impact in an offense tailored for running back production.