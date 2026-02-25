Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land Duo of Four-Star Prospects

The Texas Longhorns were not a part of the postseason festivities in the 2025 season for the first time in over three years, with the Longhorns missing out on the College Football Playoff after a 9-3 regular season, which ended with a 10-3 record after the Citrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian went to work over the offseason to get his team back into national championship contention, overhauling his coaching staff with several new additions and using the transfer portal to bring in some of the top available players in the country, as well as welcoming in a talented 2026 recruiting class.

And while Sarkisian's job will be to blend all the new faces with the returning talent on the Longhorns squad throughout offseason workouts and spring practices. Texas has not forgotten about the recruiting trail as it picks up momentum with a pair of class of 2027 recruits.

Texas Trending Upward with Pair of Talented Recruits

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Monday, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman called several shots in an article, making predictions about where some of the top talent in the 2027 recruiting class will ultimately land, and the Longhorns are in the running for a pair of four-star prospects per Spiegelman. As Spiegelman predicted, Texas will land four stars: wide receiver Alvin Mosley and cornerback Montre Jackson.

Alvin Mosley, WR

Mosley, a product out of Rosharon, TX, ranks as the No. 18 wide receiver in the nation for the class of 2027, as well as the No. 17 player out of the Lone Star State per 247Sports. On a national scale, the wide receiver ranks as a Top 120 recruit in the country for the 2027 cycle.

The four-star prospect holds offers from some of the top programs in the country, with offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State, as well as being one of the most sought-after recruits by programs in the state of Texas, with offers from Texas Tech, Houston and TCU, among others.

Coming out of Fort Bend Crawford High School, located near the Houston area, the six-foot-two, 185-pound wideout recorded 67 receptions for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Mosley was also a factor in the run game with 21 carries for 190 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season.

Montre Jackson, CB

Jackson is also a native of the Lone Star State, coming out of Garland, TX. The four-star prospect ranks as the No. 19 player at his position, and the No. 23 recruit out of the state of Texas per 247Sports. And nationally, Jackson is ranked as a Top 175 prospect in the class of 2027.

The product out of Lakeview Centennial High School is also a highly sought-after prospect as Jackson holds offers from some other top programs such as Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU, among others.

While it is still early in the recruitment of both players, as Mosley and Jackson are not taking their official visit with the Longhorns until the summer time, Texas has clearly put itself in a good position to land a duo that would add two talented players on both sides of the ball for its growing class of 2027 recruiting class.