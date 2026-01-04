Texas Longhorns Find New Kicker in Memphis Transfer

Transfer Portal season officially opens, and with it, the Texas Longhorns will be looking to make some additions for next season's roster. While the team's needs vary, one position group that Steve Sarkisian needed to address is that of the place kicker.

The team didn't have to look long to secure the commitment of Memphis transfer and junior kicker Gianni Spetic, who will now be joining the Longhorns.

Spetic Takes Over For Mason Shipley

Aug 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers kicker Gianni Spetic (44) kicks the ball during the second half against the Chattanooga Mocs at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Senior Texas kicker Mason Shipley finished his fourth and final season in college football, and first season with the Longhorns. Overall, the first-year Texas player had a solid season, going 20 for 24 on field goals, with nearly perfect numbers from inside 50-yard attempts. Shipley missed only a single kick inside 50 yards, while he went two for five from beyond 50.

After a successful season for Shipley, the team will look towards new talent for 2026 in Spetic. Spetic transfers from Memphis where he made 75 percent of his field goals, going 15-20 on the season. Spetic brings a powerful leg to Texas, having made four of his five field goal attempts from beyond fifty yards in 2025, with a season-long of 55.

Spetic's best performance of the season came against FAU, where he made a pair of field goals, one of which was a 52-yarder, and seven extra points. Now looking to continue his career with Texas, Longhorn fans will hope for more performances such as this one. Spetic's performance against FAU was one of four games for the transfer kicker where he converted a field goal from 50-plus yards.

A focus on kicking was an important emphasis for Texas, which had a pair of games come down to a three-point difference this season. This includes a 16-13 overtime victory for the Longhorns over Kentucky back on October 18. The game was decided by a 45-yard field goal from Shipley to keep Texas alive in SEC play.

Now Spetic will look to continue the Texas expectation of impressive kickers to play with the Longhorns after the team was previously home to big names such as Justin Tucker and Cameron Dicker. Spetic is entering his fourth year in college football and will join Texas as a Senior. With one year left in his college career, Spetic and the rest of the Texas team will hope it ends with a trip to the College Football Playoff.