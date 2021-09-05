Five Offensive Takeaways From Texas' 38-18 Win Over Louisiana

September 5, 2021
Texas Football: Five Offensive Takeaways From Home Opener

Texas Longhorns Football: Five offensive takeaways from 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette
The Texas Longhorns’ season opener on Saturday afternoon was as smooth as it could have been. New head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns cruised to a 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette.

After a slow start, everything seemed to click for Texas. Namely, new starting quarterback Hudson Card played a big role in the win after a slow start.

Here are five key takeaways from the game:

Hudson Card:

Card had quite the performance in his debut as a starter, completing 14-21 passes for 224 yards and three total touchdowns. Card’s composure enabled the Longhorns to open a hefty lead and allowed Casey Thompson to demonstrate his skills.

Bijan Robinson:

The Heisman trophy hopeful lived up to all the hype, rushing for 103 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Robinson’s success continued in the air; he caught four passes for 73 yards and scored an additional touchdown. Sarkisian said that Robinson’s role would increase this season during the offseason, and Saturday proved just that.

Jordan Whittington:

Longhorn fans were hoping for a healthy Jordan Whittington, and they weren’t disappointed. As the leading receiver, Whittington caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Texas will need this consistent play from Whittington as the stakes get higher.

Steve Sarkisian Play-Calling:

Steve Sarkisian’s offensive genius was on full display on Saturday. While the offense was shaky at times, the big plays came when needed. So far, the Longhorns’ decision to rebuild their staff seems to have paid off.

Casey Thompson:

Thompson took full advantage of the chance to play on Saturday. In limited action, the backup completed 4-of-5 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

