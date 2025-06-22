Texas Longhorns Four-Star Safety Target Teasing Commitment?
Just ahead of what is set to be his commitment, one of the top safeties took his final official visit of the summer to Austin, Texas. Chace Calicut was on campus visiting the Texas Longhorns and will now enter decision mode, as he will decide between Georgia, Texas, and Michigan.
But before that, he got his chance to hear the final pitch from the Longhorns. In addition to getting the final word from Texas, he also had the chance to get a preview of what he'd look like in the burnt orange and white.
In a post to social media Saturday, Calicut teased that he could potentially announce his commitment to the Longhorns on June 27 by writing "We staying home?" on a picture of himself and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Calicut is ranked as No. 126 overall player, the No. 22 player in Texas, and the No. 10 safety in the 2026 class, according to On3's. He holds offers from numerous high-profile Power Four programs, including Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Alabama.
All three of his finalists got their chance to host him on an official visit this month and will now hope that any momentum they gained from those trips will be enough to see them land the four-star safety.
If the Longhorns do end up landing Calicut, he would become the fourth defensive back to join the 2026 class. Currently, the Longhorns have two safeties already in the class with Jake Collett and Yaheim Riley. Meanwhile, Hayward Howard Jr. is the only cornerback currently in the class.
Whoever does land the commitment from the Houston, Texas, native they will have won a hard-fought recruiting battle that seemingly came down to the visits.
