Texas Longhorns Make Final 3 For Elite DB Recruit
The Texas Longhorns secured what many outlets considered to be the best recruiting class in the country in 2025, but now their 2026 recruiting class needs some work.
That said, closing the deal on one of their top recruits could go a long way to improving the class as a whole.
Chace Calicut, a four-star safety recruit from North Shore Senior High School in Houston, has narrowed his options to just three schools: Georgia, Michigan and Texas, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Calicut will also take official visits to all three schools next month, visiting Georgia on June 6-8, Michigan on June 13-15 and Texas on June 20-22.
Calicut is the No. 126 overall player, the No. 22 player in Texas and the No. 10 safety in the 2026 class, according to On3's rankings. He had offers from numerous Power Four schools besides those in his top three, including Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama and Colorado.
In January, Calicut spoke with On3 about growing up as a Texas fan, which made the Longhorns the early favorite for him.
"I love Texas," Calicut said. "I am excited about this visit. I grew up playing for the Longhorns in Little League, I have always watched them on TV growing up and they are really high on my list."
The Longhorns currently have three defensive commits in their 2026 class: cornerback Jermaine Bishop Jr. (who also plays wide receiver), cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. and safety Yaheim Riley. All three of them committed to Texas witin the past two weeks, per On3.
Though they already have quite a few incoming defensive backs, the Longhorns would love to land Calicut and strengthen the class even further.
Texas will begin the 2025 regular season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.