Texas Freshman OL Cole Hutson to Miss Spring Football With Injury

Texas Longhorns freshman offensive lineman Cole Hutson will reportedly miss spring practice due to shoulder surgery

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson was one of the surprises of the 2022 season for Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian, immediately starting the season at guard as a true freshman. 

But this offseason, the Longhorns will be without their rising sophomore guard, with Hutson set to miss spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, per reports from Inside Texas. 

According to the report, Hutson played the entire season with the injury.

Hutson played and started all 13 games for the Longhorns, providing stability to a position at right guard that was seen as a major weak point heading into the season. 

He has been so impressive in both his on-field production and understanding of the offense since arriving on campus, in fact, that he started over 5-star freshman and No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2022, Devon Campbell. 

With the opportunity of Hutson being out, Campbell surely will take a step forward this offseason with the added starting reps, and could find his way into the starting lineup, whether it is on the interior at right tackle. 

He is too talented not to. 

But Hutson, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound Texas native, has the positional versatility to play anywhere along the interior for the Longhorns, so either way, he will remain either a starter or a big part of the Horns plans going forward. 

