JAN 12 OGHOUFO TO LSU

A week to the day after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Texas linebacker Ovie Oghoufo has committed to the LSU Tigers.

One of the top pass rushers on the roster, Oghoufo originally transferred to Texas from Notre Dame, making an immediate impact in 2021.

This season, Oghoufo had 54 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

With the talent already on the 40 Acres of Barryn Sorrell and Alfred Collins, as well as the emerging talent of Justice Finkley, Zac Swanson, Ethan Burke, Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant and J'Mond Tapp, the Longhorns will still have a solid group of pass rushers in 2023.

Incoming freshmen Colton Vasek, Billy Walton, Tasuili Akana, and the potentially positionally versatile Derion Gullette, could also help fill the void left by Oghoufo.

JAN 12 IBRAHEEM OUT

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ibraheem was once a member of the 2021 SI99, and one of the Longhorns' top recruits.

However, his career was marred by legal troubles and injury issues, and he was never able to catch on in Austin.

He was suspended from the program indefinitely in September following an arrest.

JAN 8 OMIERE TO ARIZONA STATE

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Troy Omiere has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal, committing to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.

He is the second Longhorns player to commit to Arizona State, joining ex-linebacker, Prince Dorbah.

Despite his immense talent, Omiere never quite caught on with the Longhorns due to injuries.

JAN 5 OGHOUFO IN THE PORTAL

Top Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo reportedly entered the transfer portal on Thursday as a graduate transfer.

One of the top pass rushers on the roster, Oghoufo originally transferred to Texas from Notre Dame, making an immediate impact in 2021.

This season, Oghoufo had 54 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

With the talent already on the 40 Acres of Barryn Sorrell and Alfred Collins, as well as the emerging talent of Justice Finkley, Zac Swanson, Ethan Burke, Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant and J'Mond Tapp, the Longhorns will still have a solid group of pass rushers in 2023.

Incoming freshmen Colton Vasek, Billy Walton, Tasuili Akana, and the potentially positionally versatile Derion Gullette, could also help fill the void left by Oghoufo.

JAN 4 RB JAYDON BLUE TRANSFERRING?

The Texas Longhorns are set to lose another body from their running back room, as freshman Jaydon Blue will be entering the transfer portal, per reports Wednesday.

However, Blue has since tweeted that he is 'locked in'.

Blue, who was one of the biggest names in Texas' 2022 recruiting class, fell to the fifth option on the depth chart this season. He had 15 carries for 33 yards in eight games.

With Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson leaving the program to pursue NFL aspirations, Blue was set to see more work next season.

Whether or not Blue will indeed stay has yet to be determined.

DEC 31 UPDATE

Former star Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after four years in Fayetteville, is set to make a visit to Austin, per reports.

Catalon was in Austin earlier this month, but supposedly not to visit the Longhorns at the time.

Now, he will make the visit to the program this weekend.

Catalon spent four years with the Razorbacks but played in just seven games in the past two seasons due to injury. He had eight total tackles and a pass defense in Arkansas' 40-21 win over Texas last season.

When healthy, Catalon proved himself to be one of the best safeties in the SEC.

DEC 26 UPDATE

According to multiple reports, former Texas quarterback is expected to transfer to Purdue for the 2023 season. Card will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Boilermakers.

A redshirt sophomore and former top quarterback recruit, Card appeared in 12 games this past season where he threw for 928 yards and six touchdowns along with one interception. Card lost the starting Longhorns job Quinn Ewers prior to Week 1, but took over in Week 2 after the highly-touted freshman suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter against then-No. 1 Alabama.

Card started the next three games, going 2-1 and throwing for 741 yards and 6 touchdowns against one interception. His best game came against West Virginia in Week 5 when he threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, posting a career-best passer rating of 208.7. For his Texas career, Card finished with 1,523 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. He completed 65.5 percent of his throws and finished with a passer rating of 148.1.

New head coach Ryan Walters made it a priority for the Boilermakers to add a veteran quarterback via the transfer portal following a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. Purdue will be looking for a new quarterback for the first time since 2019 with the departure of sixth-year senior Aidan O'Connell.

The Boilermakers recently hired former West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to the same position in West Lafayette. Harrell, who played at Texas Tech during the late 2000s, helped the Mountaineers' offense average 30.6 points per game in 2022. Harrell also coached at USC, which finished top 20 nationally in passing during his three seasons at the helm.

DEC 21 UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns landed a replacement for punter Isaac Pearson via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, with former Stanford Punter Ryan Sandborn committing to the program.

Sandborn was a four-year starter for the Cardinal, with 192 punts for 7,980 tards, averaging 41.6 yards per punt.

He also has experience kicking field goals, knocking through 8 of 10 in his career. He is also 14 for 14 on extra-point attempts.

DEC 20 UPDATE

Former Texas starting offensive lineman Junior Angilau has found a new home in the Pac 12, committing to the Oregon Ducks.

DEC 19 EVENING UPDATE

Former star Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon, who recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after four years in Fayetteville, is visiting Austin, per his Instagram story.

Catalon spent four years with the Razorbacks but played in just seven games in the past two seasons due to injury. He had eight total tackles and a pass defense in Arkansas' 40-21 win over Texas last season.

When healthy, Catalon proved himself to be one of the best safeties in the SEC.

DEC 19 UPDATE

After playing three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, offensive lineman Andrej Karic will be transferring to Knoxville to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.

DEC 18 UPDATE

After entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, former Texas Longhorns linebacker Prince Dorbah has found a new home in the Pac-12, committing to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

DEC 14 UPDATE

Standout Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Gavin Holmes is set to take a visit to the Texas Longhorns this weekend, according to reports.

The Longhorns are in the market for some added help in the secondary, with D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook both taking their talents to the next level, and others such as JD Coffey and Jamier Johnson entering the Transfer Portal.

Holmes was arguably the Demon Deacons best defensive back in 2022, finishing the year with 24 tackles and nine passes defended.

DEC 13 UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns landed a replacement for punter Isaac Pearson via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, with former Stanford Punter Ryan Sandborn committing to the program.

Sandborn was a four-year starter for the Cardinal, with 192 punts for 7,980 tards, averaging 41.6 yards per punt.

He also has experience kicking field goals, knocking through 8 of 10 in his career. He is also 14 for 14 on extra-point attempts.

DEC 10 UPDATE

In the wake of the transfer portal entry of punter Isaac Pearson, The Longhorns are set to host Stanford Punter Ryan Sandborn.

Sandborn was a four-year starter for the Cardinal, with 192 punts for 7,980 tards, averaging 41.6 yards per punt.

He also has experience kicking field goals, knocking through 8 of 10 in his career. He is also 14 for 14 on extra-point attempts.

You can view the full list of players leaving the program below:

OL Junior Angilau

P Isaac Pearson

OL Logan Parr

LB Devin Richardson

QB Hudson Card

A native of Austin, Hudson Card served the Longhorns' primary backup quarterback over the past two seasons. Named the initial starter in 2021, Card was benched in the second half of Week 2's loss to Arkansas in favor of Casey Thompson. Thompson would start the remainder of the season, though Card did play in five more games following the benching.

Incumbent redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers won the title of QB1 during fall camp but suffered an AC joint injury during Week 2's loss to then-No. 1 Alabama. Card started the next three games, going 2-1 and throwing for 741 yards and 6 touchdowns against one interception.

WR Troy Omeire

Texas Longhorns receiver Troy Omeire confirmed on social media that he would be "looking for a new school" by entering the transfer portal. Omeire spent three seasons with the program and will have

A top-tier prospect coming out of Sugar Land, Texas, Omeire was heralded for his speed and tracking skills during his time at Fort Bend (Austin). Expected to be Texas' future vertical receiver, the 6-3, 230-pound target arrived on campus in 2020, among several other top recruits.

Injuries hampered Omeire's production during his three seasons on campus. As a freshman, he suffered a torn ACL during fall camp and was redshirted for the remainder of the 2020 season.

LB Prince Dorbah

Third-year linebacker Prince Dorbah will enter the transfer portal, per reports Tuesday from OrangeBloods.com. Dorbah appeared in five career games over three seasons, including three in 2022.

In three seasons at Texas, he recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), with his most significant came in the 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 8. He registered one tackle in that game.

Dorbah committed to Texas in July 2019 after receiving offers from programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, LSU and Florida. after winning two state titles with Highland Park (Dallas).

OT Andrej Karic

DB Jamier Johnson

LB D.J. Harris

DB J.D. Coffey

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com for the latest in breaking Texas transfer portal news.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.