Texas Longhorns Had a ‘Come to Jesus’ Meeting Ahead of Red River Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns have come to a crossroads.
The team has two losses on the season, and knows that a third will likely put the Longhorns out of the playoff picture. The loss to Ohio State was impressive, especially considering the Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the country now. Florida is a talented team, but Texas really should have won that game.
Ahead of the Longhorns’ trip to the Cotton Bowl to play the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the team had a “come to Jesus” meeting of sorts.
Texas’ ‘Come to Jesus’ Meeting
"I think more importantly, the come to Jesus meeting happened on Monday morning at our good, bad, and ugly,” Sarkisian said during the SEC’s Teleconference. “I don't think we needed to have another one, that might have been a little redundant.”
One thing that inhibited the Longhorns’ ability to be successful were the penalties. Against Florida, Texas recorded 10 penalties for 70 yards, constantly shooting itself in the foot and having to fight out of a hole.
”Where I think we need to improve is some of the self-inflicted wounds on the offensive side of the ball, whether they're the pre-snap penalties, whether it's knowing when to let go of somebody that you're blocking especially when you're on the edge because that's when officials can see them best,” Sarkisian said. “If you think about some of the holding penalties we've gotten this year, a lot of them have been on the edge. Both of them last week were on the edge, one by a tackle and one by a tight end.”
Texas’ offensive line struggled against the Gators’ pass rush, something Oklahoma defensive linemen have to be licking their chops about. As an offensive lineman, holding penalties often come when you are getting beat on a rep. With the Sooners’ pass rush seemingly more intimidating than the Gators’, it could be a long day once again for Arch Manning.
“It's playing the game and understanding where the ball is going and when it's time to let go of somebody so that you don't get a hold,” Sarkisian said. “Generally that's where holdings occur. We need to be better in that aspect of the game. The come to Jesus really occurred Monday. I didn't think I needed to have another one."
Kickoff in the Red River Rivalry is set for 2:30 p.m. Central on Saturday.