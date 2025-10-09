Why Steve Sarkisian Loves the Red River Rivalry
On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners for their annual Red River Rivalry that has been held for over 120 years.
Leading up to the heated matchup, head coach Steve Sarkisian opened up about why he loves being a part of the infamous rivalry game.
"I think what makes this game, and what separates this game and makes it so unique… (it’s) held annually in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl in the middle of the State Fair with the fans being split 50-50 down the middle,” Sarkisian said per Inside Texas. “It just creates such an environment."
Its Unique Environment and Fan Turnout is Unmatched
“It's the most unique setting in college football,” Sarkisian added. “(And) one that I cherish (with) every opportunity.”
Saturday's matchup will mark Sarkisian's fourth Red River Rivalry game with the Longhorns, to which they have won 2-1 in the last three seasons. Having won in a 34-3 blowout over the Sooners last season, the Longhorns look to extend their winning streak and maintain control of the Golden Hat trophy.
Regarding Saturday’s roster, while fans expect to see Texas quarterback Arch Manning take the field, Oklahoma’s star quarterback John Mateer remains questionable due to the recovery period from his hand-surgery that he underwent in September following an injury in week 4 against the Auburn Tigers.
For the Longhorns, they are on the path seeking redemption after recently being knocked out of College Football Playoffs contention following an upset loss to the Florida Gators in week 6, thus making Texas 3-2.
Whereas the Sooners, who remain undefeated at 5-0, are coming off a 44-0 blowout win over Kent State, and have been climbing the rankings. Leading in all major defense categories — first in the nation for yards allowed per game (193.0), and second in points allowed (7.2) and most sacks (21).
With more than 100,000 fans traveling to the Texas State Fair for the Red River Showdown, the event has been held at neutral grounds so that both fan bases can show up, and there’s no home-field advantage. To which, Sarkisian said he’s amazed by the turnout and sheer dedication from both fan bases.
“I'm getting goosebumps thinking about it right now,” Sarkisian said. “The fact that it's there every year, both fan bases do a great job of showing up and supporting their teams.”
Be sure to watch the highly anticipated rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 11.