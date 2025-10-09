Steve Sarkisian Explains Game Plan vs. Florida
It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns have struggled on offense this season, especially after their performance in the Swamp, where they lost 29-21 to the Florida Gators, putting up just 341 yards of offense, their third-lowest total of the year.
It doesn't seem like there is an immediate fix either, with compounding problems from the running game, to the offensive line struggles, to still waiting for a breakthrough offensive star; the issues have been there at every stage for the Longhorns on offense.
Head coach, Steve Sarkisian commented on the offense's game plan with Arch Manning, and the tribulations they have been through with it, and how they can fix it for the rest of the season.
A lot of blame has been shifted around to find the cause of the Longhorns struggles on offense, and while majority of the blame has been unjustly placed on Manning as the quarterback, many believe the true root of the issues fall to the offensive line, and their struggles establishing a line of scrimmage.
Sarkisian, while speaking with the media via the conferences weekly zoom meeting, spoke about their problems, and how they are trying to play to the signal-caller's strengths, while also finding a way to make the offense as effecient as possible given their short comings.
"I think it depends on what you're trying to do offensively," Sarkisian said to the media ahead of the 121st Red River Rivalry. "Arch is a guy who can put the ball down the field. We're trying to, especially early on in the season, play to his strengths and try to do some things that he does well. Well, that requires holding the ball for half a second longer. When you do that, that stresses the protection."
Unfortunately for them, time is not on their side currently, and Manning needs a lot of time running the offense this season. His average time to throw this season is 3.23 seconds, which is the sixth highest times among quarterbacks who have taken 50 percent of their dropbacks this season, according to PFF.
For comparisons sake, Quinn Ewers average time to throw last season was 2.59 seconds last season, meaning Manning is nearly taking a full second longer than his counterpart, despite the offensive schemes remaining the same from year-to-year. The Longhorns offense is now compounding longer time to throw, with a struggling offensive line, and are expecting results to fix themselves out as they face some of the toughest defensive fronts in the country.
Even looking at Manning's average depth of passes this season, he has attempted 22.8 percent of his passes for 20 plus yards or more. No other depth of passing level, is higher than 26 percent on the season. Playing to the strength of Manning, while it might have seemed like a good idea in the off-season, is hindering the offense, and if the scheme doesn't change, it doesn't look like it will be getting any better.
Now they face the number one defense in college football at sacks, in one of the most anticipated rivalry matchups every year, against a sell out crowd, with their post-season aspirations on the line. Touting the same scheme, expecting different results, would be
The Longhornswill take on the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT