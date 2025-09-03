Texas Longhorns Have 3 Players to Watch vs. San Jose State
Week one has come and gone for the Texas Longhorns, and why the result wasn't what they were hoping for, a 14-7 loss to defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, they get to return to Austin for their home opener against San Jose State, which lost its season opener to Central Michigan, 16-14.
Looking for their first win of the season, the Longhorns will hope to rectify their offense's performance against the top-ranked Buckeyes and, after dropping in the AP Poll, prove they are one of the top teams in the country.
The Longhorns will hardly be overlooking San Jose State. Despite being 0-1 themselves, the Spartans will come to Forty Acres with the key players who are talented enough to disrupt the game.
San Jose State Players To Watch
QB Walker Eget
Led by quarterback Walker Eget, who leads the Mountain West conference, and sits at 13th in the country in passing yards with 308.
For the Longhorns, they won't have to worry about containing Eget, as he is a true pocket passer, going the first week of the season without a rushing attempt. His experience as a quarterback, though, will be where he can hurt Steve Sarkisian's team, but they have to force Eget to beat them. He struggles with accuracy, completing just 57 percent last season, though he did complete 75 percent (24-32) in week one.
WR Danny Scudero
Eget has also proven to be turnover-prone, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball once against the Chippewas, but he also found a new favorite target from the opening weekend: receiver Danny Scudero.
A transfer from Sacramento State, he led the team in receptions with nine for 189 yards and a touchdown, accounting for 33 percent of his team's completions, and 61 percent of Eget's passing yards.
LB Jordan Pollard
While he lacks the talent that the Longhorns' secondary faced against the Buckeyes, he will be a formidable force as the go-to guy in the passing game. On defense, Jordan Pollard is the name to keep an eye on, as he flies around the field at every level.
Pollard finished with 15 tackles during opening weekend, a mark good for third most in the country, and nearly double the amount the team's second and third leading tacklers have combined. As the leader of the Spartans' defense, identifying him on the field and being aware of where he is lined up could be the difference between stalled offensive drives and an offensive outburst.
The Longhorns will host the Spartans on Sept. 6 in Austin, Texas, at 11 a.m. CT.