Here is Where Texas Stands in the AP Poll After Loss to Ohio State
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns opened their season with exactly what they expected, a gritty, down-to-the-wire dogfight with the reigning national champion No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
However, in the defense-heavy battle, quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns checked into the offensive side of the battle a little too late, being shut out until about three and a half minutes left in the game, when Manning launched a magnificent 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Livingstone, keeping the Horns in the game, before a costly turnover on downs on their final drive sealed their fate in their 14-7 loss.
And with the loss, despite the dicey competition they faced compared to their AP Top 25 counterparts, they knew they were parting ways with the No. 1 spot on the list, so where are they now?
Texas is Now Ranked Seventh in the AP Top 25 Rankings
In Tuesday's refreshment of the AP Poll, the Longhorns saw a decently steep fall in the list's ranks, falling all the way down to seventh, while the Buckeyes claimed the top spot after starting their championship defense with a 1-0 record.
The Longhorns were one of only two teams in the SEC to lose last Saturday, as the Alabama Crimson Tide fell victim to a shocking loss to the Florida State Seminoles.
The Longhorns enjoyed a short stint atop the AP rankings last season after a dominating win over the UTSA Roadrunners in mid-September, before a 30-15 home loss to the Georgia Bulldogs kicked them to No. 5, and they ended the season with a No. 3 ranking.
The Longhorns are one of four SEC teams in the top 10 of the rankings, alongside No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, and No. 10 South Carolina.
Here is the new AP Top 25 rankings:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
3) LSU Tigers
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Miami Hurricanes
6) Oregon Ducks
7) Texas Longhorns
8) Clemson Tigers
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10) South Carolina Gamecocks
11) Illinois FIghting Illini
12) Arizona State Sun Devils
13) Florida Gators
14) Florida State Seminoles
15) Michigan Wolverines
16) Iowa State Cyclones
17) SMU Mustangs
18) Oklahoma Sooners
19) Texas A&M Aggies
20) Ole Miss Rebels
21) Alabama Crimson Tide
22) Tennessee Volunteers
23) Indiana Hoosiers
24) Texas Tech Red Raiders
25) Utah Utes
The Longhorns will begin their climb back up to the top of the list when they welcome the San Jose State Spartans to the Forty Acres Saturday morning.