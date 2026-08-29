Texas Longhorns Have One Major Question Left After Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2026 season looking to avenge last year's results after failing to reach the College Football Playoffs, despite entering the year as the overwhelming favorites to hoist the trophy.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has completely revamped the roster ahead of the season, looking to stack the talent around quarterback Arch Manning and secure his first championship, while showing the hype around his signal-caller is justified.

One position that struggled last year, and got a major facelift ahead of the 2026 season, was the offensive line, but now with fall camp in the rearview mirror, is the group ready to answer the call and protect Manning?

New Faces and a New Mentality

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the Longhorns, last year was supposed to be the season of destiny, with the Manning entering his first full season as the starter, but the season never came to fruition after struggles on offense, including inconsistent offensive line play.

For the 2025 season, Manning was the fifth-most-pressured quarterback by average drop-back, pressured 132 times. While some of that is attributed to holding the football, the offensive line was responsible for 82.6 percent of pressures, according to PFF, and because of that, Sarkisian brought in new blood to the position unit.

That included bringing in Melvin Siani, Laurence Seymore, and Dylan Sikorski, with Siani and Seymore expected to start at tackle and guard, respectively. Seymore was one of the highest graded pass-blockers last season, and Siani was one of the most well-rounded offensive tackles in college football.

With Sikorski as a swing depth piece, and the addition of Seymore and Siani to join returning pieces Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker, and Connor Robertson, the Longhorns have one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, blocking for Manning.

Despite battling health concerns throughout camp and nagging injuries, the Longhorns got to see that unit square off against one of the best defensive fronts in the SEC every day at practice. While more often than not the defense was taking it to them, that was valuable experience and communication practice for the offensive line.

The new group has the talent and ability to perform at a high level in the SEC, and will need to do so for the Longhorns to reach their goal. They already faced one of the best college football defensive fronts the sport has to offer; now, replicating it in the regular season is the difference between playing into February and another disappointing season.

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