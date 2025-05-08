Texas Longhorns Head Coach Listed as Best Job in College Football
The Texas Longhorns have found themselves in the midst of a resurgence, becoming one of the premier football teams and one of the most coveted jobs in the nation.
The 2010s were not a decade to be remembered for Texas football. After a national championship appearance in 2009, the Longhorns found themselves on a downward slope. After 2009 and until 2023, Texas football had only a single season with at least 10 wins, and had gone 5-7 in four of those years.
Now, under the leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas has once again become a football powerhouse on the national stage, and according to analysts, that has made a job with Texas highly desirable.
On3's Ari Wasserman recently listed his top-10 college football jobs, placing Texas at the top. Other programs included on the list were Georgia at No. 2 defending national champions Ohio State at No, 3, Texas A&M at No. 5 and Oklahoma at No. 10.
In the past two seasons, the Longhorns have made a big jump in the Sarkisian era. After beginning his tenure with a 5-7 record in his first season and an 8-5 finish in his second, Sarkisian has now found success with Texas.
The Longhorns now finds themselves consistently in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football rankings during the season and held the number one spot for three weeks this past fall.
Due to Sarkisian's success, Texas decided to extend his contract in February, keeping him amongst the highest paid coaches in college football. With back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinal appearances, Texas added a year to Sarkisian's contract, extending it to 2031 where he is set to make 12.3 million.
As success at Texas grows and program continues to impress, a position with the team can only be assumed to be an increasingly sought after position in college football.