REPORT: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Contract Extension Details Revealed
After rumors of NFL teams becoming interested in the Texas Longhorns head coach, Steve Sarkisian agreed to a one-year contract extension that came with a sizeable raise. And there's already been a lot of the details known about Sarkisian's new contract, even more have been released.
As first reported by InsideTexas, the contract details for Sarkisian have been released. This comes ahead of the University of Texas System Board of Regents meeting.
As previously reported, the extension will make Sarkisian the fourth-highest-paid head coach as he is to make $10.9 million annually. He is only behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.
This raise is demonstrated in Sarkisian's contract. He is set to make $10.8 million in 2025, before receiving a raise to just over $11 million in 2026. Each year Sarkisian will receive a raise of $250,000 through the end of his contract in 2031. If Sarkisian is to reach the end of his contract, he'd make $12.3 million in 2031.
As for the other benefits, Sarkisian is promised two "dealer cars." While also receiving the standard club membership, and having 20 hours of personal use for a private jet.
In addition to the club membership and forms of travel. Sarkisian also has his set allotment of tickets for not only football games but for other Longhorn sporting events.
Since taking over on the Forty Acres, Sarkisian has brought the program back to national title contention as evidenced by his back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and his 38-17 record.
At 50 years old there is seemingly no threat of him walking away anytime soon due to retirement. But also now the threat of the NFL coming after him has subsided, that is at least until next time.
