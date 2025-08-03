Texas Longhorns Heavily Pursuing 2027 4-Star WR
The Texas Longhorns have been busy with the start of fall camp over the past week, with team practices being in full swing and the countdown to their season opener against Ohio State now sitting just under a month away.
Texas' primary focus undoubtedly is on the start of the 2025 season and their road matchup in Columbus; however, the Longhorns have not neglected the recruiting trail, as they have already begun laying down the foundation for their 2027 recruiting class with the pursuit of a touted prospect.
As Rivals' Sam Spiegelman posted on X, the Longhorns are "making a strong push" for four-star wide receiver Tre Moore. The Pflugerville, TX product currently ranks as the No. 18 player at his position per 247Sports' Composite and the No. 18-ranked player from the state of Texas. Moore is also listed as the No. 100 player nationally.
Why Texas Could Stand Out in Moore's Recruitment
The four-star wide receiver ended a breakout sophomore year at Weiss High School, totaling 38 receptions for 562 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. Moore currently holds offers from a number of programs across the country, including some of the top teams in all of college football, with offers from the Longhorns, Alabama, LSU, and Oregon, among others.
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have recently found a run at developing wide receivers, currently riding a streak of back-to-back receivers drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft and four total receivers drafted in two years.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Matthew Golden was selected by the Green Bay Packers No. 23 overall after spending just one season with the Longhorns. After transferring in from Houston, Golden developed into the Longhorns' top option at wide receiver, recording 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, and has now made his way to the NFL.
The year before, the Longhorns had Xavier Worthy drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 28 overall. In his three seasons on the Forty Acres, Worthy wrote his name into the Longhorns' record book, ending his collegiate career ranked third all-time in touchdowns with 26, fourth in receiving yards with 2,755, sixth in receptions with 197, and eighth in punt return yards.
Also in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Longhorns had Adonai Mitchell drafted in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts after his singular season in Austin, and after spending five seasons with the Longhorns, Jordan Whittington was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round.