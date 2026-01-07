Another Texas Longhorns Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

It's safe to say that the Texas Longhorns' offensive line room will look completely different by the time the 2026 season rolls around. On Tuesday afternoon, the news broke that Longhorns' center Daniel Cruz would be entering the transfer portal.

Cruz becomes the fourth offensive lineman to enter the portal after the conclusion of the 2025 season. The center appeared in three games for the Longhorns this fall, making his collegiate debut against Sam Houston and his first collegiate start vs Vanderbilt. He also saw action in Texas' 52-37 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While Cruz never established himself as a consistent option for the Texas offensive line, his departure adds to an ever-growing list of Longhorns entering the portal. While there have been offensive linemen who have taken interest in transferring to Texas, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have yet to lock in any top offensive line transfers.

A Highly Touted and Promising In-State Prospect

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Daniel Cruz (51) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Graduating from Richland High School in 2024, Cruz was regarded as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the state of Texas. A four-year starter at the high school level, the North Richland Hills native earned All-American honors and was selected to participate in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

Cruz was also a three-time all-district selection and was named the District 5-5A Division I Outstanding Lineman of the Year as a senior. Before his time at Texas, Cruz was rated the No. 148 prospect and the No. 10 interior offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals also had him listed as the No. 5 offensive guard in the country.

Despite being one of the more well-rounded high school prospects, Cruz was stuck towards the bottom of the depth chart during his time in Austin. It wasn't so much that the interior offensive lineman lacked the ability to contribute for the Longhorns, but rather he was buried behind standout centers and guards who were performing at a higher level.

After redshirting his first season and seeing limited playing time in 2025, Cruz appeared positioned to take on a major role for Texas' offensive line next season. With Sarkisian and his staff going all in during the transfer portal period, the redshirt freshman ultimately opted to enter the transfer portal in search of more consistent playing time.

Offensive Line Questions Loom for Texas

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With multiple departures in the offensive line room and no transfer portal additions to this point, Sarkisian and the Longhorns face a level of uncertainty in the trenches. While Texas is a program that recruits at an extremely high level, the coaching staff has preferred experience over raw talent in recent seasons.

The silver lining is that there is still more than enough time in the transfer portal period to secure a standout offensive lineman. While Texas' roster turnover has been notable, there are still several top offensive linemen in the transfer portal that would be upgrades for the Longhorns' offense.

