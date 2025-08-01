Texas Longhorns EDGE Ethan Burke Pumped Up About 'All Gas' Defensive Linemen
Texas Longhorns fall camp is now in full swing after the second day of practice on Thursday, with players getting opportunities to show out in team practices and new transfers battling to carve out a role on the squad.
A position group in particular that has plenty of new faces is the defensive tackle room after losing several players from last season. With defensive tackle being a question mark after the 2024 season, Texas was busy in the transfer portal in the offseason, bringing in five transfers along the interior of the defensive line. Fourth-year EDGE Ethan Burke spoke after Thursday's practice, highlighting Travis Shaw and the group as a whole, noting their desire to be great.
"Travis Shaw had a great day, for how big he is, he is really explosive, fun to watch, and hilarious off the field," Burke said. "So I think all the transfers we brought in have great personalities, really explosive, and they want to communicate, they want to be the best, they came here to win a national championship, and they're all gas, so it's good to have those guys."
How will the interior of the Texas Longhorns' Defensive Line Shape Up in 2025
The Texas Longhorns' rotation at defensive tackle will look a lot different heading into 2025 after losing its two top players, Alfred Collins, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round, and Vernon Broughton, who the New Orleans Saints drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Texas also loses pieces of the rotation in Bill Norton and Jermayne Lole, both of whom were out of eligibility after the 2024 season, and Sydir Mitchell, who transferred to LSU.
Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Kenny Baker went all over the country looking to add depth to their defensive tackle group, adding five transfers. The aforementioned Travis Shaw makes his way to Austin from the North Carolina Tar Heels. The senior spent his first three years in Chapel Hill, recording 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss in 37 games. Texas also added a player with a championship pedigree in Ohio State transfer Hero Kanu, who, in two seasons in Columbus, played in 26 contests while tallying 14 total tackles and one sack.
The Longhorns also added a youth to the defensive line with a sophomore, Maraad Watson, who was touted as a freshman All-American at Syracuse, recording 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Texas brought in more experience with senior Cole Brevard, who in his three seasons prior with Purdue played in 37 games and totaled 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks and also adding junior Lavan Johnson, who spent his first two seasons with Maryland recording 19 tackles 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 18 appearances for the Terrapins.
Texas was also busy adding defensive tackles with their 2025 recruiting class as they added highly touted prospects in five-star Justus Terry and four stars Myron Charles and Josiah Sharma, all three of whom could find a role in the Longhorns' rotation. Combined with one returning piece in sophomore Alex January, the Longhorns will be combining experience and talented youth to create their rotation along the interior of the defensive line.