Texas Longhorns Hire Chicago Bears QBs Coach
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are adding another quarterback expert to the coaching staff ahead of the first full season with Arch Manning as the starter.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas is hiring Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph. He worked with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams this past season. Prior to that during time with the Seattle Seahawks, he coached veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
Joseph, 51, got his first big break with the Seahawks in 2020 as an offensive assistant after previously serving as an intern for the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He became Seattle's assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 before moving to assistant quarterbacks coach for two seasons.
A former quarterback himself at McNeese State in the 1990s, Joseph went 42-11 as a starter in college, leading the program to a pair of Southland Conference titles in four seasons. He used this experience to guide Williams during his rookie year in 2024 but the Bears didn't have the kind of success they had hoped for, finishing the season with a 5-12 record.
Texas also hire former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recently, pairing him with former West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott on the offensive staff.
Though Brown's exact role likely won't be announced until later, it's safe to assume Brown's offensive expertise will come into play here, particularly at the quarterback position. He was also previously the head coach at Troy after working as the offensive coordinator with Kentucky and Texas Tech.
He also worked with quarterbacks at both stops, making it possible that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to bring him along due to Brown's experience with the position. The same can be said for Joseph.
The Longhorns will open up the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
