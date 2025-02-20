Texas Longhorns Hiring West Virginia RB Coach Chad Scott
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have found their replacement for running backs coach Tashard Choice.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas is expected to hire West Virginia Mountaineers running backs coach Chad Scott to the same role. He took over as the interim head coach for West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl this past season after Neal Brown got fired.
Scott, 43, has been at West Virginia since 2019. Before that, he was on staff for the North Carolina Tar Heels but departed as soon as former Texas head coach Mack Brown arrived back in Chapel Hill.
He's made other assistant coaching stops at Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky.
As a player, Scott played running back at Kentucky and North Carolina in the early 2000s.
This is a developing story.
