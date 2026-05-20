New Texas Commit Brock Williams Sends Recruiting Pitch to Top-Ranked Wide Receiver

The Texas Longhorns had a lower start than normal for the 2026 recruiting cycle, but now after heating up by landing one of the top tight ends in the country, Brock Williams, they are hungry for more.

For Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, he already holds a commitment from the No. 1 receiver, Easton Royal, but now he is looking to add the No. 2 receiver in the class as well, Monshun Sales.

In his pursuit for that though, he is receiving help from Williams, looking to beef up the class he is part of, sending him a message on X to try and win him over.

Will Williams Message Work?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Williams didn't need a long, thought-out pitch to give to Sales. Rather, he opted for a concise message, quoting a tweet that Sales posted to his own X account, where he was seen posing with Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and new star receiver Cam Coleman.

"Stop playinnnnn come home! (with two emojis throwing horns up)"

That was all Williams said, and all he believed he needed to say, as the Longhorns had already made a stark impression on the Indiana native after just one visit.

The defending champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, are the front-runners currently for Sales, with the Alabama Crimson Tide making a heavy push for him as well. The Longhorns have been relentless in their pursuit, though, and with an official visit scheduled for early June, it could potentially change things.

Why Sales is so Sought-After

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no secret to Sales being one of the top recruits in the country, and for good reason, too. He combines elite height, standing at 6-foot-4.5, with a projectible frame, weighing in at 205 pounds. Add to it that he has a 32.25-inch wingspan, plus nine-inch hands to make one-handed grabs easy, and he has a collegiate-ready profile.

His ability on the field doesn't lack behind in any way, either. He has elite speed, running a 10.81-second 100-meter dash, allowing him to beat teams physically down the field. Sales shows no fear to use his frame to make him a nightmare matchup in contested catches and in physical matchups as well.

With crisp route running, elite numbers, and a frame that is already viable at the collegiate level, it is no wonder that Sales is one of the most talked about recruits in a loaded 2027 class.

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